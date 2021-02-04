Top events
NASCAR Canada / Breaking news

NASCAR Pinty's Series unveils 12-race 2021 schedule

shares
comments
NASCAR Pinty's Series unveils 12-race 2021 schedule
By:

The NASCAR Pinty’s Series will return to a full schedule of events in 2021 and crown a series champion.

The Canadian-based NASCAR series ran an abbreviated six-race schedule in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and did not name a champion.

The series will run 12 races at eight different tracks in 2021, culminating with the championship race at Jukasa Motor Speedway on Sept. 25. Jukasa has hosted the season finale every year since its return to the schedule in 2017.

“Our team has worked hard to put together a full schedule that will showcase the exciting, door-to-door racing Pinty’s Series fans have come to expect,” said Chad Seigler, NASCAR’s vice president of international business development.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are focusing on stand-alone events, especially as we kick off the season. Though we are unsure of when we can welcome fans back to the race track, we will continue to work with local and provincial officials to put on as safe an event as possible.

“The health and safety of our competitors, officials and fans are our top priority.”

The series will host its first dirt race in 2021 – an event that was canceled by the pandemic in 2020. Ohsweken Speedway’s debut will take place on Aug. 17.

The Pinty’s Series will again serve as a companion event for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, with two series races scheduled for Sept. 5.

All races will air on TSN and RDS. Start times and complete broadcast schedules will be released at a later date.

The schedule remains subject to change.

2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series Schedule

DATE / TRACK / CITY

Sunday, May 23 Sunset Speedway Innisfil, Ont.

Saturday, June 19 Jukasa Motor Speedway Hagersville, Ont.

Sunday, July 18 Flamboro Speedway* Millgrove, Ont.

Sunday, Aug. 15 Circuit Trois-Rivières Trois-Rivières, Que.

Tuesday, Aug. 17 Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, Ont.

Saturday, Aug. 28 Circuit ICAR Mirabel, Que.

Sunday, Aug. 29 Autodrome Chaudière* Vallée-Jonction, Que.

Sunday, Sept. 5 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park* Bowmanville, Ont.

Saturday, Sept. 25 Jukasa Motor Speedway Hagersville, Ont.

*Twin feature races

