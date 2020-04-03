Top events
Previous
NASCAR Canada / Breaking news

NASCAR forced to postpone Pinty's Series opener at CTMP

shares
comments
NASCAR forced to postpone Pinty's Series opener at CTMP
By:
Apr 3, 2020, 6:32 PM

Due to the global novel coronavirus pandemic, NASCAR has postponed the opening race of the 2019 Pinty’s Series in Canada.

The 2020 season of NASCAR competition in Canada was set to begin May 17 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.

NASCAR officials issued the following statement on Friday afternoon: “Following discussions with medical experts and provincial and federal officials, NASCAR will postpone the Pinty’s Series season opening race at CTMP. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

No makeup date has yet been set. The season’s second race is currently scheduled for June 6 at Jukasa Motor Speedway in Hagersville, Ontario.

As of Friday, the World Health Organization was reporting Canada has 11,746 cases reported of coronavirus and 152 deaths.

The 2020 Pinty’s season was scheduled for 13 races, including a visit to Ohsweken Speedway on Aug. 18 for the first dirt race in the series' history.

Currently, NASCAR has postponed all races in its three national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks – through May 3 and restart May 7-8 at Martinsville, Va. However, a stay-at-home order issued by the Virginia governor through June 10 makes the Martinsville race very unlikely.

Series NASCAR Canada
Author Jim Utter

