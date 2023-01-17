NASCAR releases 14-race 2023 Pinty's Series schedule
NASCAR on Tuesday announced the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series schedule, a record 14-race slate with the Canadian series’ most diverse schedule yet.
The season will open at Sunset Speedway (May 13) for the fourth consecutive year and concludes at Delaware Speedway (Sept. 24), where Marc-Antoine Camirand capped off a memorable 2022 season with his first series championship last September.
The series will once again boast the most diverse schedule in NASCAR with seven short track oval races, five road course/street races and now two dirt track races.
With the success of last year’s dirt debut race at Ohsweken Speedway, the track will return to the schedule as a double-header event on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15.
Altogether, the series will visit 11 different tracks in five provinces.
“The NASCAR Pinty’s Series has delivered great racing and exciting events across Canada for 16 years and next season will be our best one yet,” said Tony Spiteri, General Manager, NASCAR Canada. “Last year was an overwhelming success for everybody associated with the Pinty’s Series with increased interest from fans, competitors and potential partners.
“The 2023 schedule will continue to deliver the thrilling side-by-side racing that defines NASCAR and the Pinty’s Series.”
Other highlights of the 2023 schedule include: Fan-favorite street course events in Toronto and the 53rd annual Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières (GP3R); two races at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, including the traditional Victoria Day weekend race; and a mid-season ‘Western Swing’ will bring three races to Alberta and Saskatchewan.
The 2022 season hit many milestones including a record-tying eight different winners, three first-time winners (aged 18, 26 and 29, respectively, at the time of their first win), and an average field size of 24, the series’ highest count since 2013.
All 2023 races will air on TSN and RDS. Start times and complete broadcast and streaming schedules will be released at a later date.
2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series Schedule
|Date
|Track
|City
|Saturday, May 13
|Sunset Speedway
|Innisfil, Ont.
|Sunday, May 21
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|Bowmanville, Ont.
|Saturday, June 10
|Autodrome Chaudière
|Vallée-Jonction, Que.
|Saturday, June 24
|Eastbound International Speedway
|Avondale, N.L.
|Friday, July 14
|Grand Prix of Toronto
|Toronto, Ont.
|Saturday, July 22
|Edmonton International Raceway
|Wetaskiwin, Alb.
|Wednesday, July 26
|Sutherland Automotive Speedway*
|Saskatoon, Sask.
|Wednesday, July 26
|Sutherland Automotive Speedway*
|Saskatoon, Sask.
|Sunday, August 6
|Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières
|Trois-Rivières, Que.
|Monday, August 14
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, Ont.
|Tuesday, August 15
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, Ont.
|Saturday, August 26
|Circuit ICAR
|Mirabel, Que.
|Sunday, September 3
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|Bowmanville, Ont.
|Sunday, September 24
|Delaware Speedway
|Delaware, Ont.
*twin 125-lap features
(Schedule subject to change)
Latest news
Kelvin van der Linde to replace injured Frijns for Diriyah E-Prix
Kelvin van der Linde will cover for Robin Frijns at Abt for the Formula E round at Diriyah, as the Dutchman suffered fractures to his wrist and hand in Mexico.
Norris held initial talks with several F1 teams prior to latest McLaren deal
Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has revealed that he held exploratory talks with several teams, not just Red Bull, prior to signing his long-term McLaren deal in 2022.
Critical Gen3 test concludes in Queensland
Two critical days of testing for the Supercars Gen3 prototypes concluded this evening at Queensland Raceway.
New Super Formula car won’t be complete reset, says Hirakawa
The introduction of an updated Super Formula car for the 2023 season is not a significant enough change to “reset” the field this season, believes Team Impul's Ryo Hirakawa.
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.