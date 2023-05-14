Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset

After topping practice and qualifying and leading the first 246 laps of Saturday’s 250-lap race at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil Ontario, Lapcevich seemed untouchable.

A late caution with eight laps remaining, however, put the outcome in doubt.

Alex Guenette, who restarted second, took the lead with two to go. In the final corner, Lapcevich got to Guenette’s inside, made contact, and drove through on his way to his third win of his career in the Canadian-based NASCAR series.

Treyten Lapcevich Photo by: NASCAR Media

“Those restarts got nerve racking,” said Lapcevich, 19. “A hole opened up in Turn 3 on that last lap and we were able to get it done.”

The only laps that Lapcevich did not lead were held by Guenette.

“I gave it all I had there. Got the lead with one lap to go but just came up short,” said Guenette. “Gives us a lot of confidence for the rest of the season”.

Kevin Lacroix finished, ahead of reigning champion Marc-Antoine Camirand, and Donald Theetge rounded out the top five.

Completing the top-10 were D.J. Kennington, L.P. Dumoulin, J.P. Bergeron, Larry Jackson, and Brandon Watson.

The 2023 Pinty’s season moves next to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, next Sunday. The race can be streamed live on TSN+ and FloRacing.