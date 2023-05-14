Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR shuffles Canadian Pinty's Series leadership structure
NASCAR Canada Race report

Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset

The first race of the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season was dominated by one driver – Treyten Lapcevich – but his victory wasn’t without a challenge.

Treyten Lapcevich

After topping practice and qualifying and leading the first 246 laps of Saturday’s 250-lap race at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil Ontario, Lapcevich seemed untouchable.

A late caution with eight laps remaining, however, put the outcome in doubt.

Alex Guenette, who restarted second, took the lead with two to go. In the final corner, Lapcevich got to Guenette’s inside, made contact, and drove through on his way to his third win of his career in the Canadian-based NASCAR series.

Treyten Lapcevich

Treyten Lapcevich

Photo by: NASCAR Media

“Those restarts got nerve racking,” said Lapcevich, 19. “A hole opened up in Turn 3 on that last lap and we were able to get it done.”

The only laps that Lapcevich did not lead were held by Guenette.

“I gave it all I had there. Got the lead with one lap to go but just came up short,” said Guenette. “Gives us a lot of confidence for the rest of the season”.

Kevin Lacroix finished, ahead of reigning champion Marc-Antoine Camirand, and Donald Theetge rounded out the top five.

Completing the top-10 were D.J. Kennington, L.P. Dumoulin, J.P. Bergeron, Larry Jackson, and Brandon Watson.

The 2023 Pinty’s season moves next to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, next Sunday. The race can be streamed live on TSN+ and FloRacing.

shares
comments

NASCAR shuffles Canadian Pinty's Series leadership structure

Latest news

Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems

Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems

BTCC gets in early with 2024 race calendar

BTCC gets in early with 2024 race calendar

BTCC BTCC

BTCC gets in early with 2024 race calendar BTCC gets in early with 2024 race calendar

Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere

Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere

F1 Formula 1

Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere

Debate: Should SUPER GT pursue another DTM rules tie-up?

Debate: Should SUPER GT pursue another DTM rules tie-up?

SGT Super GT

Debate: Should SUPER GT pursue another DTM rules tie-up? Debate: Should SUPER GT pursue another DTM rules tie-up?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe