Watch: Livestream action from Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières
Watch the live broadcast of the 2022 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières Saturday's action of the Défi Urbain Chevrolet, SCCC and Legendes Modifiees races at Trois-Rivieres street circuit, Quebec.
Since its beginnings, the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières has distinguished itself by hosting various car series that highlight the power, finesse, control and also the new generation of this sport.
The Grand Prix has also proven itself by the proximity it provides to the racing fans. In fact, during both weekends, access to the paddocks is open so that the public and the drivers can mingle in total simplicity.
For the 16th consecutive year, the big, loud and powerful cars of the NASCAR Pinty's Series will be in action on the GP3R street circuit. The 60 laps of GP3R has become the race that every driver wants to win, especially those from Quebec. Dumoulin, Tagliani, Lacroix, Camirand, Ranger, Dion-Viens and the others - pick your party and see how passionate the GP3R fans are in their support of their favorite.
Plus a full support racing bill, including single-seaters, sportscars, touring cars and the wild modified open-wheelers.
Latest news
Jacques Villeneuve to run NASCAR race at Trois-Rivières
Former Formula 1 and Indy 500 champion Jacques Villeneuve will return to the NASCAR Pinty’s Series this season.
NASCAR releases 13-race 2022 Pinty's Series schedule
NASCAR on Thursday announced the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series schedule, a 13-race slate that will see the Canadian series return to some of its traditional venues after a two-year covid-driven hiatus.
Watch: Live coverage of Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières
Watch the live broadcast of the 2021 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières Friday's action of Formula Tour 1600, CTCC, Super Production Challenge, Coupe Nissan Sentra, and Défi Urbain Chevrolet at Trois-Rivieres street circuit, Quebec.