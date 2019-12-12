NASCAR slams three teams for race manipulation at Homestead
NASCAR has issued hefty penalties to team owners Jay Robinson of Premium Motorsports, Rick Ware of Rick Ware Racing, and TJ Puchyr of Spire Motorsports for race manipulation in the Homestead-Miami finale.
StarCom Racing adds driver Quin Houff for 2020-21 Cup season
StarCom Racing has hired Quin Houff to drive for its No. 00 NASCAR Cup Series team for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The 2020 Cup Series rookie class ready for 'next chapter'
The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series rookie class is shaping up to be a stout one, featuring three drivers who combined to win 21 races this season.
Gallery: Jimmie Johnson's seven NASCAR Cup Series titles
With the news that Jimmie Johnson's career as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver will end following the 2020 season, here's a look back on his seven championships.
Johnson asserts "this is not retirement from racing"
Jimmie Johnson may be ending his time as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver following the 2020 season, but he wouldn't call it retirement.
Denny Hamlin undergoes successful shoulder surgery
Denny Hamlin underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder, per Joe Gibbs Racing.
NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement
Jimmie Johnson said Wednesday he would retire from fulltime NASCAR competition following the 2020 season and the impact was felt almost immediately.
Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020
2020 will be Jimmie Johnson's last season as a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks
The following is the full on-track schedule for 2020 Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway.
Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title
There were times this season when Kyle Busch seemed frustrated and even puzzled why he couldn’t seem to match his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates’ performance on intermediate tracks with its new aero package.
Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year
Daniel Hemric’s only season at Richard Childress Racing ended on a high note.
Paul Menard, David Ragan exit the NASCAR Cup Series
While Kyle Busch was celebrating his second NASCAR Cup Series title, drivers Paul Menard and David Ragan were concluding their final fulltime seasons in the series.
Harvick's title hopes rested on trying "something different"
To have a chance at a second NASCAR Cup Series title, it became clear to Kevin Harvick his team was going to have to try something different.
Hamlin: "I don't think I could have done a better job"
Denny Hamlin's pursuit for that elusive Cup title will continue into the 2020 season.
Truex: "One mistake probably cost us a shot at it"
It was a very uncommon mistake for a championship-caliber team, but it may have cost Martin Truex Jr. his chance at the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series title.
Kyle Busch wins Homestead finale, claims second Cup title
Kyle Busch is now cashing in on all the NASCAR Cup Series championship opportunities he’s earned the last half-decade.
Kyle Busch tops Harvick for Stage 2 win, drama for Truex
Kyle Busch passed Kevin Harvick with two of 80 laps remaining and held on for the Stage 2 win at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Martin Truex Jr. dominates first stage at Homestead
Championship contender Martin Truex Jr. dominated on his way to the Stage 1 victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Steve Phelps: NASCAR wants to put the 'stock' back in 'stock car'
NASCAR President Steve Phelps provided an optimistic update Sunday about three upcoming key initiatives – the next generation car, a new engine and a schedule overhaul in the 2021 season.
NASCAR's Championship 4: A brief history in pictures
A brief look back on NASCAR's knockout-style playoff format and the four-way title fight that has been the status quo at Homestead-Miami Speedway since 2014.
