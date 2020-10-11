NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte III / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

shares
comments
2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, as well as Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon have been eliminated from the 2020 playoffs at the Charlotte Roval.

 

Pos. Driver Team  Manufacturer Wins Points Best Result
1 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 9 4067 1st (2014)
2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 4054 2nd (2010)
3 Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 4 4035 1st (2012)
4 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 4027 5th (2017)
5 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 2 4022 1st (2018)
6 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 4017 1st (2017)
7 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 1 4009 12th (2019)
8 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 1 4006 1st (2004)

 

Related video

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte today?

Previous article

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte today?

Next article

Road warrior Chase Elliott wins wild Charlotte Roval Cup race

Road warrior Chase Elliott wins wild Charlotte Roval Cup race
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Charlotte III

Trending Today

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week

Auberlen credits BMW M6 with GTD domination at Charlotte
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Auberlen credits BMW M6 with GTD domination at Charlotte

Hamilton “humbled” to be honoured by Schumacher’s family
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton “humbled” to be honoured by Schumacher’s family

Potomac Speedway race report 4/7/01
Stock car Stock car / News

Potomac Speedway race report 4/7/01

Joe Gibbs Racing To End Drag Racing Program
NHRA NHRA / News

Joe Gibbs Racing To End Drag Racing Program

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name

Latest news

Road warrior Chase Elliott wins wild Charlotte Roval Cup race
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Road warrior Chase Elliott wins wild Charlotte Roval Cup race

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte today?
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte today?

Kyle Busch's plan to remain in the playoffs: "Race it out"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kyle Busch's plan to remain in the playoffs: "Race it out"

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Formula 1

Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week

4
IMSA

Auberlen credits BMW M6 with GTD domination at Charlotte

2h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton “humbled” to be honoured by Schumacher’s family

Latest news

Road warrior Chase Elliott wins wild Charlotte Roval Cup race
NAS

Road warrior Chase Elliott wins wild Charlotte Roval Cup race

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set
NAS

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte today?
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte today?

Kyle Busch's plan to remain in the playoffs: "Race it out"
NAS

Kyle Busch's plan to remain in the playoffs: "Race it out"

Clint Bowyer leaving SHR, to join FOX Sports booth in 2021
NAS

Clint Bowyer leaving SHR, to join FOX Sports booth in 2021

Latest videos

Final Laps: Elliott survives a wild last two laps to win at the Roval 01:14
NASCAR Cup
11m

Final Laps: Elliott survives a wild last two laps to win at the Roval

‘A lot of bad luck’ keeps Kyle Busch from advancing in the NASCAR Playoffs 01:33
NASCAR Cup
13m

‘A lot of bad luck’ keeps Kyle Busch from advancing in the NASCAR Playoffs

Bowyer transitions to FOX broadcast booth in 2021 00:29
NASCAR Cup

Bowyer transitions to FOX broadcast booth in 2021

DiBenedetto back for Wood Brothers in 2021 00:30
NASCAR Cup

DiBenedetto back for Wood Brothers in 2021

Daniel Suarez to drive for Justin Marks, Trackhouse in 2021 01:01
NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez to drive for Justin Marks, Trackhouse in 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.