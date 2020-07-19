NASCAR Cup
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Texas / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
By:
Jul 19, 2020, 11:46 PM

Austin Dillon won Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in a shock 1-2 finish for Richard Childress Racing.

Dillon captured his third career win and his first of the 2020 season after a late-race call to take two tires, gaining track position. Teammate Tyler Reddick finished second in a career-best result for the rookie.

Read Also:

Check out the complete race results from a wild day of racing at TMS:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Laps Led Points
1 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 334 22 40
2 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 334 5 42
3 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 334 22 43
4 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 334 11 43
5 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 334 40 46
6 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 334 7 33
7 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 334 150 50
8 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 334   41
9 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 334 15 28
10 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 334 35 30
11 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 334   26
12 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 334   29
13 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 334   24
14 43 United States Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 334   23
15 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 334   22
16 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 334   21
17 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 334 1 20
18 42 United States Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 334   19
19 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 333   20
20 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 333 11 25
21 95 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 331   16
22 38 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 331   15
23 96 Mexico Daniel Suarez Toyota 329   14
24 77 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 328    
25 27 United States Gray Gaulding Ford 323    
26 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 322   15
27 15 United States Brennan Poole Chevrolet 322   10
28 7 United States Reed Sorenson Chevrolet 322   9
29 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 320 15 11
30 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 319   7
31 53 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 318    
32 51 United States Joey Gase Ford 318    
33 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 318    
34 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 295   1
35 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 263   1
36 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 254    
37 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 252   7
38 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 221    
39 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 219    
40 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 217    
