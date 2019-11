Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

The schedule is tentative and subject to change. All times Eastern.

Friday, Feb. 7

1:30-2:30 p.m. ARCA Menards Series practice

3-4 p.m. ARCA Menards Series practice

Saturday, Feb. 8

11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m. Final Clash practice

12:30 p.m. ARCA Menards Series qualifying

1:35-2:25 p.m. Cup Series practice

3-3:50 p.m. Cup Series practice

4:45 p.m. ARCA Menards Series race (80 laps)

6:30 p.m. Random draw for Clash starting positions

Sunday, Feb. 9

12:30 p.m. Qualifying for Daytona 500 front row

3 p.m. Clash (75 laps)

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Daytona 500 Media Day

Thursday, Feb. 13

4:05-4:55 p.m. Truck Series practice

5:30-5:55 p.m. Final Truck Series practice

7 p.m. First Daytona 500 qualifying race (60 laps)

8:45 p.m. Second Daytona 500 qualifying race (60 laps)

Friday, Feb. 14

2:05-2:55 p.m. Xfinity Series practice

3:10 p.m. Truck Series qualifying

4:32-4:57 p.m. Final Xfinity Series practice

5:05-5:55 p.m. Cup Series practice

7:30 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series season opener race (100 laps)

Saturday, Feb. 15

11 a.m. Xfinity Series qualifying

12:30-1:20 p.m. Final Cup Series practice

2:30 p.m. Xfinity Series season opener race (120 laps)

Sunday, Feb. 16

2:30 p.m. 2020 Daytona 500 (200 laps)