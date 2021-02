2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule

The jam-packed week of racing opens with the annual exhibition race known as The Clash. The event, which first took place in 1979, will feature 21 drivers. For the first time ever, it will be run on the Daytona Road Course.

Tuesday - The Clash

Time Event TV Radio 7 p.m. ET The Clash at Daytona FS1 MRN

Starting Lineup

Start Car No. Driver Team 1. 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 2. 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 3. 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 4. 2 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 5. 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 6. 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 7. 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 8. 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 9. 43 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports 10. 22 Joey Logano Team Penske 11. 6 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 12. 21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 13. 17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 14. 23 Ty Dillon 23XI Racing 15. 1 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 16. 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 17. 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 18. 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 19. 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 20. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 21. 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing

Wednesday - Daytona 500 qualifying

Time Event TV Radio 12:05 p.m. ET Daytona 500 practice FS1 MRN 7 p.m. ET Daytona 500 pole qualifying FS1 MRN

Thursday - The Duels

Time Event TV Radio 5:30 p.m. ET NASCAR Truck Series practice FS1 MRN 7 p.m. ET Duel No. 1 FS1 MRN 8:45 p.m. ET Duel No. 2 FS1 MRN Friday - Truck Series racing Time Event TV Radio 3 p.m ET Truck Series qualifying FS1 MRN 4:30 p.m. Xfinity Series practice FS1 MRN 7:30 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series race FS1 MRN

Saturday - Xfinity Series and ARCA racing

Time Event TV Radio 9:30 a.m. ET Daytona 500 second practice FS2 MRN 10:30 a.m. ET Xfinity Series qualifying FS2/FS1 MRN 12:30 p.m. ET Daytona 500 final practice FS1 MRN 1:30 p.m. ARCA Series race FS1 MRN 5 p.m. Xfinity Series race FS1 MRN

Sunday - 63rd running of the Daytona 500