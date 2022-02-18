Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Joey Logano admits fault, calls Duel crash a "dumb mistake" Next / Penske, RFK Racing face potential Next Gen NASCAR penalties
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 Preview

Daytona 500 full starting lineup in pictures

Take a look at the complete starting lineup for the 64th running of the Daytona 500.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

Kyle Larson claimed pole position for the Daytona 500 as Hendrick Motorsports locked out the front row. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing drivers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher swept the Duel races while Joey Logano crashed, forcing him into a backup car for the 500.

Jacques Villeneuve, Noah Gragson, Greg Biffle and Kaz Grala were the four open drivers who locked themselves into the big race while both MBM Motorsport's J.J. Yeley and Timmy Hill missed the show.

Read Also:

1. Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 7th (2016, 2019)

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

2. Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 11th (2019)

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

3. Brad Keselowski - No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 3rd (2014)

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang Castrol Kohler Generators

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang Castrol Kohler Generators

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

4. Chris Buescher - No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 3rd (2020)

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang Fastenal

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang Fastenal

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

5. Austin Cindric - No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 15th (2021)

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

6. Michael McDowell - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 1st (2021)

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Love's Travel Stops

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Love's Travel Stops

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

7. Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 2nd (2017, 2020)

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards/Blue DEF/PEAK

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards/Blue DEF/PEAK

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

8. Harrison Burton - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Making Daytona 500 debut

Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft / Dex Imaging

Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft / Dex Imaging

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

9. Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 19th (2021)

Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mahindra Tractors

Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mahindra Tractors

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

10. Kyle Busch - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 2nd (2019)

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

11. Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 2nd (2021)

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

12. Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 16th (2021)

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry DeWalt

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry DeWalt

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

13. Erik Jones - No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 3rd (2019)

Erik Jones, Petty GMS, Chevrolet Camaro FOCUSfactor

Erik Jones, Petty GMS, Chevrolet Camaro FOCUSfactor

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

14. Martin Truex Jr. - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 2nd (2016)

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

15. Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 27th (2019, 2021)

Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro 3CHI

Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro 3CHI

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

16. Bubba Wallace - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 2nd (2018)

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Toyota Camry McDonald's

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Toyota Camry McDonald's

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

17. Kurt Busch - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 1st (2017)

Kurt Busch, 23XI Racing, Toyota Camry Monster Energy

Kurt Busch, 23XI Racing, Toyota Camry Monster Energy

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 7th (2014)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger/ Irish Spring

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger/ Irish Spring

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

19. Ross Chastain - No. 1 TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 7th (2021)

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Advent Health

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Advent Health

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

20. Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 1st (2015)

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

21. Daniel Suarez - No. 99 TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 29th (2017)

Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Tootsies Orchid Lounge

Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Tootsies Orchid Lounge

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

22. Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 1st (2007)

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Light #BUSCHRACETEAM

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Light #BUSCHRACETEAM

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

23. William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 21st (2019)

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

24. Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 8th (2020)

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Built.com

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Built.com

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

25. Justin Haley - No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 13th (2020)

 

26. Ty Dillon - No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 6th (2019)

Ty Dillon, Petty GMS, Chevrolet Camaro Black Rifle Coffee Company

Ty Dillon, Petty GMS, Chevrolet Camaro Black Rifle Coffee Company

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

27. Landon Cassill - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 12th (2014)

Landon Cassill, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Fox Nation

Landon Cassill, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Fox Nation

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

28. Greg Biffle - No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 3rd (2010, 2012)

Greg Biffle, NY Racing Team, Chevrolet Camaro Grambling State University

Greg Biffle, NY Racing Team, Chevrolet Camaro Grambling State University

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

29. Todd Gilliland - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Making Daytona 500 debut

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang First Phase Credit Card

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang First Phase Credit Card

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

30. Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 1st (2016, 2019, 2020)

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

31. Cole Custer - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 11th (2021)

Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang HaasTooling.com

Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang HaasTooling.com

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

32. Cody Ware - No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 21st (2021)

Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Nurtec ODT

Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Nurtec ODT

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

33. Daniel Hemric - No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 34th (2019)

Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Heritage Pool Supply Group

Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Heritage Pool Supply Group

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

34. David Ragan - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 4th (2020)

David Ragan, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Select Blinds

David Ragan, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Select Blinds

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

35. Kaz Grala - No. 50 The Money Team Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 28th (2021)

Kaz Grala, TMT Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Pit Viper Sunglasses

Kaz Grala, TMT Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Pit Viper Sunglasses

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

36. Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 1st (2018)

Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road

Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

37. B.J. McLeod - No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 19th (2019)

B.J. McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, Ford Mustang NASCAR Ignition

B.J. McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, Ford Mustang NASCAR Ignition

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

38. Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 4th (2017)

Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithifeld

Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithifeld

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

39. Noah Gragson - No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

Making Daytona 500 debut

Noah Gragson, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Beard Motorsports/Southpoint

Noah Gragson, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Beard Motorsports/Southpoint

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

40. Jacques Villeneuve - No. 27 Team Hezeberg Ford

Making Daytona 500 debut

Jacques Villeneuve, Team Hezeberg, Ford Mustang Hezeberg Engineering Systems

Jacques Villeneuve, Team Hezeberg, Ford Mustang Hezeberg Engineering Systems

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
