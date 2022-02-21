Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Daytona 500: Burton goes upside down in Stage 1 crash Next / Austin Cindric beats Bubba Wallace in photo finish to win Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 Results

2022 Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race results

Austin Cindric wins the Daytona 500 in a spectacular photo finish against Bubba Wallace.

Listen to this article

The 64th running of the Daytona 500 came down to contact between Penske teammates Cindric and Ryan Blaney, allowing Bubba Wallace a chance to dive to the inside of Cindric.

Across the line, Cindric took the checkered flag by just 0.036s over Wallace, winning NASCAR's biggest race in just his second attempt. Cindric has just eight Cup Series starts as well, and will now be locked into the 2022 playoffs.

The race was slowed by seven cautions and one red flag.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Laps Led
1 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 201 3:31'52.433   21
2 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 201 3:31'52.469 0.036 12
3 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 201 3:31'52.524 0.091  
4 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 201 3:31'52.563 0.130 36
5 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 201 3:31'52.573 0.140  
6 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 201 3:31'52.602 0.169 28
7 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 201 3:31'52.689 0.256  
8 15 United States David Ragan Ford 201 3:31'52.710 0.277  
9 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 201 3:31'52.723 0.290 67
10 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 201 3:31'52.824 0.391  
11 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 201 3:31'52.848 0.415  
12 16 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 201 3:31'52.969 0.536  
13 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 201 3:31'53.037 0.604 11
14 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 201 3:31'53.459 1.026  
15 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 201 3:31'58.565 6.132  
16 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 200 3:31'59.621 1 Lap  
17 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 200 3:31'59.622 1 Lap  
18 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 199 3:31'53.470 2 Laps  
19 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 199 3:31'54.017 2 Laps  
20 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 199 3:31'54.075 2 Laps  
21 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 198 3:31'57.317 3 Laps 1
22 27 Canada Jacques Villeneuve Ford 198 3:31'57.596 3 Laps  
23 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 198 3:32'12.440 3 Laps  
24 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 197 3:32'09.994 4 Laps  
25 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 197 3:32'18.496 4 Laps 1
26 50 United States Kaz Grala Chevrolet 196 3:31'57.851 5 Laps  
27 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 196 3:32'03.260 5 Laps  
28 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 194 3:20'49.243 7 Laps 16
29 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 191 3:12'43.076 10 Laps 3
30 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 191 3:12'50.407 10 Laps  
31 62 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 190 3:11'00.178 11 Laps  
32 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 190 3:11'00.267 11 Laps 1
33 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 190 3:11'00.453 11 Laps  
34 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 152 3:21'58.258 49 Laps  
35 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 151 2:30'34.057 50 Laps  
36 44 United States Greg Biffle Chevrolet 136 3:32'04.378 65 Laps  
37 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 63 1:02'38.945 138 Laps  
38 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 62 1:00'40.141 139 Laps 1
39 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 62 1:00'40.315 139 Laps 3
40 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 62 1:00'40.560 139 Laps  

 

shares
comments

Related video

Daytona 500: Burton goes upside down in Stage 1 crash
Previous article

Daytona 500: Burton goes upside down in Stage 1 crash
Next article

Austin Cindric beats Bubba Wallace in photo finish to win Daytona 500

Austin Cindric beats Bubba Wallace in photo finish to win Daytona 500
Load comments

Latest news

Blaney wanted to be '100% sure' that a Penske car won the 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Blaney wanted to be '100% sure' that a Penske car won the 500

"Dejected" Bubba Wallace calls runner-up 500 finish "empowering"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

"Dejected" Bubba Wallace calls runner-up 500 finish "empowering"

Austin Cindric beats Bubba Wallace in photo finish to win Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Austin Cindric beats Bubba Wallace in photo finish to win Daytona 500

2022 Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race results
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race results

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.