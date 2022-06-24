Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Nashville Results

2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville practice results

The lone NASCAR Cup Series practice session of the weekend at Nashville Superspeedway has concluded with Bubba Wallace atop the time sheets.

2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville practice results
The one-hour session went incident free with 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace leading the way at 161.708mph. He also topped 10 and 15-lap averages.

He led fellow Toyota driver Kyle Busch on the speed charts, who had a nervous moment in Turns 3 and 4 later in the practice.

Defending race winner Kyle Larson was fourth quickest. Ryan Blaney ran the most laps at 55 total.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 45 29.609     161.708
2 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 49 29.751 0.142 0.142 160.936
3 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 44 29.840 0.231 0.089 160.456
4 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 46 29.847 0.238 0.007 160.418
5 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 39 29.852 0.243 0.005 160.391
6 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 44 29.905 0.296 0.053 160.107
7 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 39 29.913 0.304 0.008 160.064
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 55 29.917 0.308 0.004 160.043
9 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 44 29.936 0.327 0.019 159.941
10 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 38 29.964 0.355 0.028 159.792
11 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 33 29.970 0.361 0.006 159.760
12 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 47 29.976 0.367 0.006 159.728
13 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 33 29.994 0.385 0.018 159.632
14 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 36 29.996 0.387 0.002 159.621
15 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 40 30.000 0.391 0.004 159.600
16 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 35 30.021 0.412 0.021 159.488
17 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 43 30.026 0.417 0.005 159.462
18 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 45 30.064 0.455 0.038 159.260
19 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 36 30.077 0.468 0.013 159.191
20 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 29 30.123 0.514 0.046 158.948
21 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 40 30.126 0.517 0.003 158.932
22 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 31 30.159 0.550 0.033 158.759
23 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 38 30.167 0.558 0.008 158.716
24 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 36 30.186 0.577 0.019 158.617
25 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 33 30.194 0.585 0.008 158.575
26 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 35 30.210 0.601 0.016 158.491
27 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 40 30.223 0.614 0.013 158.422
28 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 36 30.247 0.638 0.024 158.297
29 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 36 30.268 0.659 0.021 158.187
30 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 39 30.306 0.697 0.038 157.989
31 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 30 30.388 0.779 0.082 157.562
32 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 25 30.582 0.973 0.194 156.563
33 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 33 30.684 1.075 0.102 156.042
34 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 39 30.786 1.177 0.102 155.525
35 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 23 30.809 1.200 0.023 155.409
36 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford  
