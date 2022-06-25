Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Nashville Results

2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville qualifying results

Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Listen to this article

Hamlin claimed pole position for the 35th time in his career, and for the second time this season. 

Qualifying was cancelled before the pole round due to a surprise rain shower, forcing NASCAR to base the lineup off of Round 1 times.

Three of the four JGR drivers will start inside the top-ten. The other, Kyle Busch, spun in Turns 3 and 4 , making minor contact with the outside wall. It was the only incident during the session.

Group A Results

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 1 29.848     160.413
2 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1 29.948 0.100 0.100 159.877
3 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1 29.977 0.129 0.029 159.722
4 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 1 30.070 0.222 0.093 159.228
5 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 1 30.074 0.226 0.004 159.207
6 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 1 30.120 0.272 0.046 158.964
7 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 1 30.140 0.292 0.020 158.859
8 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 1 30.142 0.294 0.002 158.848
9 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 1 30.152 0.304 0.010 158.795
10 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 1 30.253 0.405 0.101 158.265
11 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 1 30.326 0.478 0.073 157.884
12 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 1 30.360 0.512 0.034 157.708
13 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 1 30.407 0.559 0.047 157.464
14 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 1 30.471 0.623 0.064 157.133
15 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 1 30.475 0.627 0.004 157.112
16 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 1 30.876 1.028 0.401 155.072
17 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 1 31.091 1.243 0.215 154.000
18 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 1 31.985 2.137 0.894 149.695

Group B Results

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 1 29.905     160.107
2 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 29.932 0.027 0.027 159.963
3 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 1 29.938 0.033 0.006 159.931
4 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 1 29.950 0.045 0.012 159.866
5 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 1 29.989 0.084 0.039 159.659
6 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 1 29.999 0.094 0.010 159.605
7 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1 30.015 0.110 0.016 159.520
8 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 1 30.021 0.116 0.006 159.488
9 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 1 30.108 0.203 0.087 159.028
10 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 1 30.136 0.231 0.028 158.880
11 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 1 30.143 0.238 0.007 158.843
12 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 1 30.288 0.383 0.145 158.082
13 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 1 30.472 0.567 0.184 157.128
14 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 1 30.641 0.736 0.169 156.261
15 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 1 30.688 0.783 0.047 156.022
16 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 1 30.863 0.958 0.175 155.137
17 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 1 30.952 1.047 0.089 154.691
18 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota      
