2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville race results

Elliott now has 15 victories in his Cup career. He stayed out on a late-race restart, and took the win ahead of Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney.

JGR teammates Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr. all pitted during the last caution in a move that did not pay off.

The race was slowed by ten cautions, and two red flags for weather delays.

There were seven different leaders and 18 lead changes.

