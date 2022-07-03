Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Newman moves Andretti to take SRX win at Stafford Next / Tyler Reddick earns first career Cup win at Road America
NASCAR Cup / Road America Results

2022 NASCAR Cup Road America results

Tyler Reddick has become the 13th different winner in the NASCAR Cup Series this year.

Listen to this article

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season continues to surprise with yet another new winner and the fifth first-time winner. Reddick joins Austin Cindric (Daytona), Chase Briscoe (Phoenix), Ross Chastain (COTA), and Daniel Suarez (Sonoma).

Reddick passed Chase Elliott after the final set of pit stops, taking the race lead after a brief battle. Elliott led the most laps at 36 while Reddick lead the final 16.

There were no natural cautions during the race. Chase Briscoe (S1) and Ryan Blaney (S2) took the stage wins.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led Retirement Points Bonus
1 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 62 2:35'50.484     16   41  
2 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 62 2:35'53.788 3.304 3.304 36   38  
3 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 62 2:36'11.622 21.138 17.834     34  
4 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 62 2:36'16.125 25.641 4.503     33  
5 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 62 2:36'22.564 32.080 6.439     32  
6 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 62 2:36'22.966 32.482 0.402     31  
7 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 62 2:36'23.266 32.782 0.300     39  
8 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 62 2:36'32.832 42.348 9.566     29  
9 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 62 2:36'34.611 44.127 1.779        
10 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 62 2:36'35.947 45.463 1.336     27  
11 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 62 2:36'38.578 48.094 2.631 4   36  
12 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 62 2:36'42.771 52.287 4.193     33  
13 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 62 2:36'44.145 53.661 1.374     24  
14 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 62 2:36'44.489 54.005 0.344 4   33  
15 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 62 2:36'45.131 54.647 0.642     22  
16 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 62 2:36'45.281 54.797 0.150     21  
17 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 62 2:36'45.810 55.326 0.529 1   20  
18 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 62 2:36'50.900 1'00.416 5.090     19  
19 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 62 2:36'51.972 1'01.488 1.072     18  
20 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 62 2:36'56.123 1'05.639 4.151     25  
21 15 United States Joey Hand Ford 62 2:37'06.173 1'15.689 10.050     25  
22 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 62 2:37'11.499 1'21.015 5.326 1   24  
23 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 62 2:37'14.881 1'24.397 3.382     27  
24 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 62 2:37'25.073 1'34.589 10.192     20  
25 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 62 2:37'26.397 1'35.913 1.324     12  
26 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 62 2:37'36.691 1'46.207 10.294     20  
27 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 62 2:37'55.249 2'04.765 18.558     17  
28 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 62 2:37'56.406 2'05.922 1.157     9  
29 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 62 2:38'02.572 2'12.088 6.166     8  
30 78 United Kingdom Kyle Tilley Ford 61 2:36'31.539 1 Lap 1 Lap     7  
31 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 60 2:32'07.153 2 Laps 1 Lap   Brakes 6  
32 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 59 2:37'54.591 3 Laps 1 Lap     5  
33 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 58 2:36'12.614 4 Laps 1 Lap     4  
34 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 57 2:37'42.018 5 Laps 1 Lap     3  
35 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 54 2:18'47.242 8 Laps 3 Laps   Brakes 9  
36 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 52 2:36'05.693 10 Laps 2 Laps        
37 27 Netherlands Loris Hezemans Ford 9 22'27.520 53 Laps 43 Laps   Fuel pump
shares
comments

Related video

Newman moves Andretti to take SRX win at Stafford
Previous article

Newman moves Andretti to take SRX win at Stafford
Next article

Tyler Reddick earns first career Cup win at Road America

Tyler Reddick earns first career Cup win at Road America

Latest news

Reddick's first NASCAR Cup win "a huge sense of relief"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Reddick's first NASCAR Cup win "a huge sense of relief"

No win, but Trackhouse Racing still shines at Road America
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

No win, but Trackhouse Racing still shines at Road America

Chase Elliott "made a couple mistakes" in Road America loss
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott "made a couple mistakes" in Road America loss

Tyler Reddick earns first career Cup win at Road America
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick earns first career Cup win at Road America

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.