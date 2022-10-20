2022 NASCAR at Homestead - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

Listen to this article

Joey Logano became the first driver to lock himself into the Championship 4, winning Las Vegas after a late-race pass for the lead on Ross Chastain.

Below the cut line currently: William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, and Christopher Bell.

Bell was involved in a crash that began when his Toyota Racing teammate Bubba Wallace got into the wall. Wallace retaliated against Kyle Larson, wrecking both cars and collecting Bell. Wallace then confronted and shoved Larson after the incident.

NASCAR has since decided to suspend Wallace for the Homestead race, and 23XI Racing has put John-Hunter Nemechek in the No. 45 car.

How to watch NASCAR at Homestead

Race: Dixie Vodka 400

Dixie Vodka 400 Date: Sunday, October 23rd

Sunday, October 23rd Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Peacock, fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Byron is the defending winner at Homestead, a track NASCAR only visits once per year. Denny Hamlin leads active drivers in victories there, winning three times in 17 starts.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Friday, October 21

4:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A

4:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - N/A

6:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

6:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

Saturday, October 22

10:05 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - NBC Sports streaming

10:50 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - NBC Sports streaming

1:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps / 201 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

4:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps / 300 miles) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, October 23

2:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps / 400 miles) - NBC

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Homestead-Miami Speedway

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries.