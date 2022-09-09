2022 NASCAR at Kansas - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

Listen to this article

Few playoff drivers escaped the playoff-opener at Darlington Raceway unscathed.

Four title challengers finished 27th or worse while others, like Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson, spent the entire race trying to rebound from early issues. Regular season champion Chase Elliott was the first to exit the event and finished in last-place.

Martin Truex Jr. may have missed the playoffs, but he was looking to be a spoiler and steal a win at Darlington. But with just over 30 laps to go, he fell out of the race due to an overheating issue. Soon after, his teammate Kyle Busch lost an engine while leading as well.

This paved the way for Erik Jones to take a surprise win in the Petty GMS No. 43 Chevrolet.

Entering Kansas, the drivers below the cut line: Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe, Kevin Harvick.

How to watch NASCAR at Kansas

Race: Hollywood Casino 400

Hollywood Casino 400 Date: Sunday, September 11th

Sunday, September 11th Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET TV channel: USA | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

USA | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Peacock, fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Kurt Busch won at Kansas earlier this year. He will not get the chance to go for the sweep, as he continues to recover from concussion-like symptoms.

Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Harvick lead active drivers at Kansas with three wins each. All three national divisions will be competing this weekend.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

NBC will cover all races from now through the playoffs either on the main NBC channel or USA Network.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Friday, September 9

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

3 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

5:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

5:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

7:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps / 201 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, September 10

12:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:50 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps / 300 miles) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, September 11

3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps / 400 miles) - USA NETWORK

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Kansas?

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 Noah Gragson Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet What’s next on the NASCAR Cup schedule? NASCAR conclude the Round of 16, eliminating four drivers next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Date Track Network Time Radio Saturday, September 17 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 23 Homestead NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM