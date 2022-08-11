2022 NASCAR at Richmond - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

Listen to this article

With just three races left in the regular season, NASCAR goes short track racing at Richmond. At Michigan, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak, and became the 15th different winner this season.

His victory is bad news for Ryan Blaney, and even worse news for Martin Truex Jr. as this now puts Blaney on the bubble and knocks Truex out of the playoffs.

Bubba Wallace impressed at Michigan, finishing second after starting the race from pole position. He's now finished eighth or higher in each of the last four races.

Ty Gibbs, who continued to sub for Kurt Busch, scored his first top-ten finish last weekend in just his third Cup start. He will again be in the No. 45 this weekend as Bush recovers from a crash in Pocono qualifying that left him with concussion-like symptoms.

How to watch the NASCAR at Richmond

Race: Federated Auto Parts 400

Federated Auto Parts 400 Date: Sunday, August 14th

Sunday, August 14th Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET TV channel: USA Network | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

USA Network | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Peacock, fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The NASCAR Cup and Truck Series will be racing this weekend at Richmond, The Virginia short track, which has been part of the schedule since 1953, is hosting its second Cup race of the 2022 season with Denny Hamlin winning there earlier this year. Kyle Busch leads the way among active drivers with six victories.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

NBC will cover all races from now through the playoffs either on the main NBC channel or USA Network.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Saturday, August 13

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

3:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

3:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

5:50 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

8:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (250 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, August 14

3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (400 laps / 300 miles) - USA NETWORK

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Richmond?

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 Noah Gragson Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet What’s next on the NASCAR Cup schedule? After Richmond, there will be just two races remaining in the regular season before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin at Darlington. Date Track Network Time Radio Sunday, August 21 Watkins Glen USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 27 Daytona NBC 7:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 4 Darlington USA 6:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 11 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 17 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 23 Homestead NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM