Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Rodney Childers: 600 races as Cup crew chief "kind of crazy" Next / Alex Bowman to miss Talladega Cup race with concussion
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II Preview

2022 NASCAR at Talladega - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

The final superspeedway race of the year is just days away now as NASCAR returns to the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway.

Listen to this article

Four races into the playoffs, and a playoff driver has yet to win. Tyler Reddick, who was eliminated in the Round of 16, emerged victorious in a chaotic 500-miler at Texas Motor Speedway where tire failures and intentional contact became the centerpiece of the day.

After the race, these drivers found themselves below the cut line: Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Christopher Bell, and Alex Bowman. However, days later, the playoff picture would change. NASCAR slammed William Byron with a 25-point penalty after intentionally spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in a retaliatory move.

The penalty shifted Briscoe back above the cut line while pushing Byron into the elimination zone. Byron was initially third, 17 points clear, but now sits 10th, eight points out. 

It was revealed late Thursday that Bowman will miss Talladega after experiencing concussion-like symptoms. Noah Gragson will replace in the No. 48 Chevrolet.

Read Also:

How to watch NASCAR at Talladega

  • Race: YellaWood 500
  • Date: Sunday, October 2nd
  • Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Ross Chastain is the most recent winner at Talladega, while Bubba Wallace was victorious in the fall race last year. Brad Keselowski leads all active drivers with six Cup wins at Talladega.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Friday, September 30

  • (Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
  • 3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - N/A
  • 5:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

Saturday, October 1

  • 10:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - NBC Sports Streaming
  • 12:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (100 laps / 250 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1
  • 5:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (113 laps / 300 miles) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, October 2

  • 2:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (188 laps / 500 miles) - NBC

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Talladega?

There are 37 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet being the only open entry.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Ty Gibbs

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Noah Gragson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

62

Justin Allgaier

Beard Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Landon Cassill

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

What’s next on the NASCAR Cup schedule?

After Talladega, NASCAR Cup Series ends the Round of 12 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Date Track Network Time Radio
Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 23 Homestead NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM

 

shares
comments

Related video

Rodney Childers: 600 races as Cup crew chief "kind of crazy"
Previous article

Rodney Childers: 600 races as Cup crew chief "kind of crazy"
Next article

Alex Bowman to miss Talladega Cup race with concussion

Alex Bowman to miss Talladega Cup race with concussion

Latest news

Alex Bowman to miss Talladega Cup race with concussion
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Alex Bowman to miss Talladega Cup race with concussion

Alex Bowman is now the second NASCAR Cup Series driver this season to miss a race with concussion-like symptoms.

2022 NASCAR at Talladega - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR at Talladega - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

The final superspeedway race of the year is just days away now as NASCAR returns to the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway.

Rodney Childers: 600 races as Cup crew chief "kind of crazy"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Rodney Childers: 600 races as Cup crew chief "kind of crazy"

Rodney Childers always believed he had what it took to succeed in NASCAR’s top series but his initial take was it would be as a driver.

Conor Daly to make NASCAR Cup debut at Charlotte Roval
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Conor Daly to make NASCAR Cup debut at Charlotte Roval

IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly, who has made a handful of starts in NASCAR, will make his Cup Series debut next weekend at the Charlotte Roval.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.