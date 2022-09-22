Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Kelley Earnhardt Miller named CEO of all Dale Jr. companies Next / Cindric's Bristol NASCAR Cup drama "clears the mindset" going into Round of 12
NASCAR Cup / Texas II Preview

2022 NASCAR at Texas - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

The Round of 12 opens at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, a race some are calling one of the most crucial in the entire NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Listen to this article

It was a clean sweep for non-playoff drivers in the Round of 16. Chris Buescher snapped a six-year winless streak and returned RFK Racing to Victory Lane at Bristol. 

He became the 19th different winner of the 2022 season.

In a hectic race of attrition, four drivers were eliminated from the playoffs. They were former Cup champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, as well as Richard Childress Racing's Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon.

Read Also:

How to watch NASCAR at Texas

  • Race: Autotrader Echo Park Automotive 500
  • Date: Sunday, September 25th
  • Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: USA | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The playoffs have been reset and just 34 points cover the remaining field of 12 drivers. Chase Elliott is back atop the standings. Kyle Larson is the defending winner at Texas last year, but Ryan Blaney won the All-Star Race at TMS earlier this year. He remains the only driver in the playoffs without a win.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Saturday, September 24

  • (Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
  • 10:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK
  • 11:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
  • 12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
  • 1:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
  • 3:45 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps / 300 miles) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, September 25

  • 3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (334 laps / 501 miles) - USA NETWORK

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Bristol?

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

Noah Gragson

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Ty Gibbs

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Landon Cassill

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

What’s next on the NASCAR Cup schedule?

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway next weekend, serving as the middle race in the Round of 12.

Date Track Network Time Radio
Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 23 Homestead NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM

 

