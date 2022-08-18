Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Blaney inks 'long-term' contract extension with Penske Next / Can Harvick make it three in a row with a win at The Glen?
NASCAR Cup / Watkins Preview

2022 NASCAR at Watkins Glen - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

NASCAR is back road racing for the penultimate round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

With just two races left in the regular season, NASCAR returns to the picturesque New York State road course. At Richmond, Kevin Harvick went back-to-back with his second victory of the season, just one week after snapping a 65-race winless streak.

Ryan Blaney, remains on the playoff bubble while Martin Truex Jr. sits just outside the playoffs. A win would lock either of them in, but Truex could potentially point his way in if he overtakes Blaney in the standings. 

Christopher Buescher, as we're calling him now, very nearly became the 16th different winner as he challenged Harvick for the lead late at Richmond. If one of the drivers outside the top-16, like Buescher, were to win at WGI or Daytona, it would put both Blaney and Truex in a must-win situation

Read Also:

How to watch NASCAR at Watkins Glen

  • Race: Go Bowling at the Glen
  • Date: Sunday, August 21st
  • Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: USA Network | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will be racing this weekend at Watkins Glen, the fifth time the Cup Series will visit a road course this year. No active driver has more than two victories here, led by Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

NBC will cover all races from now through the playoffs either on the main NBC channel or USA Network.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Friday, August 19

  • (Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
  • 6:00 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race (41 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, August 20

  • 10:05 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK
  • 10:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
  • 12:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
  • 1:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
  • 3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (82 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, August 21

  • 3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (90 laps) - USA NETWORK

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Watkins Glen?

There are 39 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with three open entries and some very interesting names. Seven different countries will be represented, a record for the Cup Series. That includes former F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen, 2010 Le Mans 24 overall winner Mike Rockenfeller, and another ex-F1 driver in Daniil Kvyat.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Joey Hand

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

26

Daniil Kvyat

Team Hezeberg

Toyota

27

Loris Hezemans

Team Hezeberg

Ford

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Ty Gibbs

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Mike Rockenfeller

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Kyle Tilley

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

91

Kimi Raikkonen

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

What’s next on the NASCAR Cup schedule?

After Watkins Glen, there will be just one race left in the regular season before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin at Darlington.

Date Track Network Time Radio
Saturday, August 27 Daytona NBC 7:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 4 Darlington USA 6:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 11 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, September 17 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 23 Homestead NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM

 

shares
comments

Related video

Blaney inks 'long-term' contract extension with Penske
Previous article

Blaney inks 'long-term' contract extension with Penske
Next article

Can Harvick make it three in a row with a win at The Glen?

Can Harvick make it three in a row with a win at The Glen?
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Kurt Busch to miss next two races, aims for playoff return Watkins
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch to miss next two races, aims for playoff return

Blaney inks 'long-term' contract extension with Penske
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Blaney inks 'long-term' contract extension with Penske

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Kurt Busch to miss next two races, aims for playoff return
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch to miss next two races, aims for playoff return

Kurt Busch will remain sidelined for the final two races of the regular season as he continues his recovery.

Can Harvick make it three in a row with a win at The Glen?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Can Harvick make it three in a row with a win at The Glen?

Kevin Harvick recently ended one unpleasant streak in his NASCAR Cup Series career but now has the chance to match another more welcomed one.

2022 NASCAR at Watkins Glen - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR at Watkins Glen - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

NASCAR is back road racing for the penultimate round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season.

Blaney inks 'long-term' contract extension with Penske
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Blaney inks 'long-term' contract extension with Penske

Ryan Blaney has agreed to a new, multi-year contract extension with Team Penske.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.