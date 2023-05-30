2023 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte race results

Blaney survived a chaotic race with 16 caution flags to win for the first time since August, 2021. It's been 59 races since he reached Victory Lane in a points-paying event.

An emotional Blaney ran into the stands to celebrate with the fans, echoing the celebration from Josef Newgarden after his triumph in Sunday's Indianapolis 500. Both are Team Penske drivers, with Blaney capping off a huge weekend for the organization. He led 163 of 400 laps.

William Byron was second, Martin Truex Jr. third, Bubba Wallace fourth and Tyler Reddick fifth.

There were 13 different leaders and 31 lead changes. While Blaney earned the Stage 3 win, Chris Buescher claimed Stage 2 and Byron won the opening stage.

The 600-mile race was postponed due to rain, but despite a brief red flag during today's race for weather, every lap was run over five hours on Monday.