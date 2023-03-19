2023 NASCAR Cup at Atlanta race results

Listen to this article

Brad Keselowski defended with all he had, but it still wasn't quite enough.

Joey Logano passed his fellow Ford driver on the last lap and with a huge push from Christopher Bell, he cleared the RFK Racing driver and claimed victory for himself.

It's the 32nd career win for the Team Penske driver and the first for a non-Chevy during the 2023 season. He led 140 of 260 laps in an absolutely dominant showing.

The win and stage points also catapults Logano to the top of the championship standings.

There were 13 different leaders and 20 lead changes. The race was slowed by five cautions, including two stage breaks.

Corey Lajoie in fourth and Ty Gibbs in ninth earned career-best finishes.