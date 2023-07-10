Subscribe
Previous / Byron takes win in rain-shortened and wild Atlanta Cup race Next / Despite being rain-shortened, Atlanta Cup race draws rave reviews
NASCAR Cup / Atlanta II Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Atlanta II race results

William Byron got his fourth win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season after Sunday's race was shortened by 75 laps due to rain.

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, Noah Gragson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro

Byron leads all drivers in wins this year and now sits atop the championship standings. Hendrick Motorsports have now won three of the four races at Atlanta since its reconfiguration. 

Daniel Suarez finished second, just one position shy of securing Trackhouse a third consecutive Cup win.

Suarez was not alone in earning his best finish of the year, with A.J. Allmendinger taking third.

Aric Almirola led the most laps (46) after starting from pole, but ended up finishing a disappointing 18th.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led Retirement Points Bonus
1 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 185 2:21'34.543     20   46  
2 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 185 2:21'35.558 1.015 1.015     35  
3 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 185 2:21'36.066 1.523 0.508 6   40  
4 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 185 2:21'36.435 1.892 0.369     39  
5 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 185 2:21'36.741 2.198 0.306     32  
6 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 185 2:21'37.962 3.419 1.221 19   41  
7 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 185 2:21'38.273 3.730 0.311        
8 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 185 2:21'38.626 4.083 0.353     33  
9 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 185 2:21'38.627 4.084 0.001 20   47  
10 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 185 2:21'40.053 5.510 1.426     27  
11 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 185 2:21'40.595 6.052 0.542     26  
12 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 185 2:21'41.252 6.709 0.657 10   36  
13 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 185 2:21'41.253 6.710 0.001     24  
14 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 185 2:21'41.254 6.711 0.001     23  
15 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 185 2:21'41.255 6.712 0.001 39   30  
16 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 185 2:21'42.585 8.042 1.330     21  
17 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 185 2:21'43.769 9.226 1.184 11   27  
18 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 185 2:21'44.248 9.705 0.479 46   20  
19 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 185 2:21'44.998 10.455 0.750     18  
20 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 185 2:21'44.999 10.456 0.001 1   17  
21 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 185 2:21'45.561 11.018 0.562     16  
22 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 185 2:21'46.831 12.288 1.270     15  
23 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 185 2:21'47.761 13.218 0.930     21  
24 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 185 2:21'48.175 13.632 0.414     14  
25 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 185 2:21'48.859 14.316 0.684 5   17  
26 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 185 2:21'52.737 18.194 3.878     11  
27 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 185 2:21'55.761 21.218 3.024     12  
28 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 184 2:21'50.074 1 Lap 1 Lap     9  
29 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 184 2:21'53.398 1 Lap 3.324 5   16  
30 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 181 2:21'51.776 4 Laps 3 Laps     7  
31 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 179 2:21'51.020 6 Laps 2 Laps     6  
32 51 United States Cole Custer Ford 178 2:10'59.569 7 Laps 1 Lap        
33 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 174 2:21'54.832 11 Laps 4 Laps     4  
34 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 150 2:21'53.722 35 Laps 24 Laps     3  
35 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 124 1:31'53.177 61 Laps 26 Laps   DVP 2  
36 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 111 1:21'53.460 74 Laps 13 Laps 4 Accident 10  
37 62 United States Austin Hill Chevrolet 92 1:05'59.028 93 Laps 19 Laps   DVP  
shares
comments

Byron takes win in rain-shortened and wild Atlanta Cup race

Despite being rain-shortened, Atlanta Cup race draws rave reviews

Latest news

Suarez: "I wish we had one more shot" at Atlanta win

Suarez: "I wish we had one more shot" at Atlanta win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II

Suarez: "I wish we had one more shot" at Atlanta win Suarez: "I wish we had one more shot" at Atlanta win

ARCA driver Sean Hingorani suspended for wrecking teammate

ARCA driver Sean Hingorani suspended for wrecking teammate

ARCA ARCA
Chicagoland

ARCA driver Sean Hingorani suspended for wrecking teammate ARCA driver Sean Hingorani suspended for wrecking teammate

Hulkenberg: Alarm bells ring after another Haas F1 power unit failure

Hulkenberg: Alarm bells ring after another Haas F1 power unit failure

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Hulkenberg: Alarm bells ring after another Haas F1 power unit failure Hulkenberg: Alarm bells ring after another Haas F1 power unit failure

What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team

What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team

F1 Formula 1

What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe