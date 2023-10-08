2023 NASCAR Cup Charlotte Roval race results

While title contenders were hunting stage points, AJ Allmendinger was only looking towards Victory Lane.

He passed Kyle Busch and then held off William Byron in the closing laps to claim an emotional win for both himself and Kaulig Racing.

“This is why you do it. This is the only reason you do it,” Allmendinger said post-race. “You fight. All the blood, sweat, tears, everybody at Kaulig Racing has just been such – I wouldn’t say a down year, but up-and-down year. It’s our second year in the Cup Series.

“I usually give these checkered flags away but I'm going to have to wrap this around (my son) Aero. My mom and dad, all my family and friends, those people see how much anguish and how much I put it on my shoulders when we're struggling. It just means the world.”

In the playoff fight, Martin Truex Jr. was the final driver to advance, beating Ross Chastain by 12pts.

Busch was also eliminated, as was Bubba Wallace and Brad Keselowski.

Pole-sitter Tyler Reddick was able to drag himself out from under the cut-line and scored enough points to escape elimination, even collecting a stage win.