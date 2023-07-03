2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results
Shane van Gisbergen has won in his NASCAR Cup Series debut, taking a dramatic victory in Sunday's inaugural running of the Chicago Street Course race.
Van Gisbergen became the first driver to win his Cup debut in 60 years, also scoring back-to-back victories for the Trackhouse Racing organization.
Additionally, Van Gisbergen takes the honor of being the first New Zealander to ever win a Cup race, winning in the inaugural running of NASCAR's Chicago Street Course event as well.
The race was shortened from 100 to 75 laps due to darkness, after NASCAR fought record rainfall all day long.
The event crossed from wet to dry conditions and saw plenty of action from start-to-finish. The pass for the win came entering Turn 4 with just five laps to go in the race.
Justin Haley missed out on what would be a huge win, but still scored an impressive runner-up result for Kaulig Racing.
Christopher Bell won both stages and led a race-high 37 laps, but his day went sideways after the shortening of the race forced him to pit at an inopportune time.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|1
|91
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet
|78
|2:50'47.391
|9
|2
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|78
|2:50'48.650
|1.259
|1.259
|23
|3
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|78
|2:50'49.076
|1.685
|0.426
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|78
|2:50'49.839
|2.448
|0.763
|5
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|78
|2:50'50.192
|2.801
|0.353
|6
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|78
|2:50'51.306
|3.915
|1.114
|7
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|78
|2:50'51.852
|4.461
|0.546
|8
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|78
|2:50'53.032
|5.641
|1.180
|9
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|78
|2:50'53.773
|6.382
|0.741
|1
|10
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|78
|2:50'53.941
|6.550
|0.168
|11
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|78
|2:50'54.125
|6.734
|0.184
|12
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|78
|2:50'55.419
|8.028
|1.294
|13
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|78
|2:50'55.633
|8.242
|0.214
|14
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|78
|2:50'55.940
|8.549
|0.307
|15
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|78
|2:50'56.285
|8.894
|0.345
|16
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|78
|2:50'57.444
|10.053
|1.159
|17
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|78
|2:50'57.980
|10.589
|0.536
|18
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|78
|2:50'58.350
|10.959
|0.370
|37
|19
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|78
|2:50'58.862
|11.471
|0.512
|20
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|78
|2:50'59.167
|11.776
|0.305
|21
|15
|Jenson Button
|Ford
|78
|2:50'59.382
|11.991
|0.215
|22
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|78
|2:51'00.718
|13.327
|1.336
|23
|78
|Josh Bilicki
|Chevrolet
|78
|2:51'01.262
|13.871
|0.544
|24
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|78
|2:51'02.063
|14.672
|0.801
|25
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|78
|2:51'02.357
|14.966
|0.294
|26
|51
|Andy Lally
|Ford
|78
|2:51'03.221
|15.830
|0.864
|27
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|78
|2:51'03.516
|16.125
|0.295
|28
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|78
|2:51'03.781
|16.390
|0.265
|8
|29
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|78
|2:51'05.384
|17.993
|1.603
|30
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|78
|2:51'06.131
|18.740
|0.747
|31
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|78
|2:51'27.100
|39.709
|20.969
|32
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|77
|2:51'06.310
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|33
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|77
|2:51'07.427
|1 Lap
|1.117
|34
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|77
|2:51'18.034
|1 Lap
|10.607
|35
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|67
|2:34'27.617
|11 Laps
|10 Laps
|36
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|62
|2:17'40.068
|16 Laps
|5 Laps
|37
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|40
|1:24'10.966
|38 Laps
|22 Laps
Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut
Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"
