NASCAR Cup / Chicago Street Course Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results

Shane van Gisbergen has won in his NASCAR Cup Series debut, taking a dramatic victory in Sunday's inaugural running of the Chicago Street Course race.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Van Gisbergen became the first driver to win his Cup debut in 60 years, also scoring back-to-back victories for the Trackhouse Racing organization.

Additionally, Van Gisbergen takes the honor of being the first New Zealander to ever win a Cup race, winning in the inaugural running of NASCAR's Chicago Street Course event as well. 

The race was shortened from 100 to 75 laps due to darkness, after NASCAR fought record rainfall all day long.

The event crossed from wet to dry conditions and saw plenty of action from start-to-finish. The pass for the win came entering Turn 4 with just five laps to go in the race.

Justin Haley missed out on what would be a huge win, but still scored an impressive runner-up result for Kaulig Racing.

Christopher Bell won both stages and led a race-high 37 laps, but his day went sideways after the shortening of the race forced him to pit at an inopportune time.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 91 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 78 2:50'47.391     9
2 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 78 2:50'48.650 1.259 1.259 23
3 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 78 2:50'49.076 1.685 0.426  
4 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 78 2:50'49.839 2.448 0.763  
5 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 78 2:50'50.192 2.801 0.353  
6 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 78 2:50'51.306 3.915 1.114  
7 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 78 2:50'51.852 4.461 0.546  
8 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 78 2:50'53.032 5.641 1.180  
9 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 78 2:50'53.773 6.382 0.741 1
10 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 78 2:50'53.941 6.550 0.168  
11 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 78 2:50'54.125 6.734 0.184  
12 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 78 2:50'55.419 8.028 1.294  
13 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 78 2:50'55.633 8.242 0.214  
14 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 78 2:50'55.940 8.549 0.307  
15 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 78 2:50'56.285 8.894 0.345  
16 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 78 2:50'57.444 10.053 1.159  
17 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 78 2:50'57.980 10.589 0.536  
18 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 78 2:50'58.350 10.959 0.370 37
19 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 78 2:50'58.862 11.471 0.512  
20 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 78 2:50'59.167 11.776 0.305  
21 15 United Kingdom Jenson Button Ford 78 2:50'59.382 11.991 0.215  
22 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 78 2:51'00.718 13.327 1.336  
23 78 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 78 2:51'01.262 13.871 0.544  
24 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 78 2:51'02.063 14.672 0.801  
25 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 78 2:51'02.357 14.966 0.294  
26 51 United States Andy Lally Ford 78 2:51'03.221 15.830 0.864  
27 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 78 2:51'03.516 16.125 0.295  
28 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 78 2:51'03.781 16.390 0.265 8
29 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 78 2:51'05.384 17.993 1.603  
30 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 78 2:51'06.131 18.740 0.747  
31 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 78 2:51'27.100 39.709 20.969  
32 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 77 2:51'06.310 1 Lap 1 Lap  
33 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 77 2:51'07.427 1 Lap 1.117  
34 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 77 2:51'18.034 1 Lap 10.607  
35 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 67 2:34'27.617 11 Laps 10 Laps  
36 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 62 2:17'40.068 16 Laps 5 Laps  
37 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 40 1:24'10.966 38 Laps 22 Laps  
