NASCAR Cup / Austin Results

2023 NASCAR Cup at COTA race results

Tyler Reddick endured three overtime restarts, escaping the chaos and taking victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA.

Nick DeGroot
Reddick was the dominant driver all day, and led a race-high 41 laps. It was his first victory as a 23XI Racing driver, beating Kyle Busch in the car Reddick used to drive.

It's Reddick's fourth career win and his third at a road course, all coming in the last 12 months. He also won the second stage at COTA, while Stage 1 went to William Byron.

The race was slowed by eight cautions, with no stage breaks. There were 16 lead changes between seven different drivers.

As for the ringers, 2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button led the way in 18th. IMSA star Jordan Taylor was 24th, 2007 F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen was 29th, IndyCar driver Conor Daly was 36th, and seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson finished last after getting collected in an incident on the opening lap.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Laps Led Retirement
1 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 75 3:30'31.814   41  
2 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 75 3:30'33.225 1.411    
3 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 75 3:30'34.139 2.325    
4 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 75 3:30'34.518 2.704    
5 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 75 3:30'34.826 3.012 28  
6 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 75 3:30'35.198 3.384 2  
7 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 75 3:30'36.051 4.237    
8 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 75 3:30'36.110 4.296 1  
9 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 75 3:30'36.333 4.519    
10 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 75 3:30'37.124 5.310    
11 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 75 3:30'37.626 5.812    
12 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 75 3:30'37.851 6.037    
13 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 75 3:30'38.691 6.877    
14 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 75 3:30'39.009 7.195    
15 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 75 3:30'39.765 7.951    
16 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 75 3:30'40.159 8.345    
17 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 75 3:30'40.277 8.463    
18 15 United Kingdom Jenson Button Ford 75 3:30'41.143 9.329    
19 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 75 3:30'42.287 10.473    
20 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 75 3:30'43.233 11.419    
21 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 75 3:30'43.576 11.762    
22 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 75 3:30'43.935 12.121    
23 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 75 3:30'44.301 12.487    
24 9 United States Jordan Taylor Chevrolet 75 3:30'46.330 14.516    
25 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 75 3:30'47.679 15.865    
26 78 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 75 3:30'47.828 16.014    
27 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 75 3:30'51.940 20.126 1  
28 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 75 3:31'14.436 42.622 1  
29 91 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Chevrolet 75 3:36'00.614 5'28.800    
30 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 74 3:30'19.345 1 Lap    
31 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 73 3:26'04.787 2 Laps 1 Accident
32 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 68 3:10'59.055 7 Laps   Accident
33 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 62 2:52'22.367 13 Laps   Accident
34 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 60 2:42'55.372 15 Laps   Accident
35 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 56 2:27'56.287 19 Laps   Driveshaft
36 50 United States Conor Daly Chevrolet 16 52'24.101 59 Laps   Transmission
37 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 10 30'58.958 65 Laps   Accident
38 84 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 0 3.384 75 Laps   DVP
39 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 0 3.318 75 Laps    
