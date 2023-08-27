Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Daytona II Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results

Chris Buescher is a winner again, beating RFK Racing team-mate Brad Keselowski to the finish line in the regular season finale at Daytona.

Race winner Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang

Buescher, with a push from team co-owner Keselowski, moved ahead of Harvick shortly after the restart to grab the lead. He then held off his teammate by 0.098 seconds at the checkered flag to claim his third win in the past five races.

It’s the first 1-2 finish for RFK Racing since the 2014 season and Buescher will enter the 2023 playoff field as the fourth seed and the hottest driver in the series.

Aric Almirola ended up third in the race, Chase Elliott was fourth and will miss the playoffs for the first time in his career and Joey Logano rounded out the top five.

Completing the top-10 were Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Harvick and Corey LaJoie.

With a repeat winner at Daytona, Wallace clinched the 16th and final spot in the playoffs based on points and thanks to his 12th place finish.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits
1 United StatesCHRIS BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 163 2:36'22.364   8
2 United StatesBRAD KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 163 +0.098 0.098 7
3 United StatesARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 163 +0.178 0.080 7
4 United StatesCHASE ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 163 +0.206 0.028 7
5 United StatesJOEY LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 163 +0.254 0.048 7
6 United StatesALEX BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 163 +0.269 0.015 7
7 United StatesKYLE BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 163 +0.306 0.037 8
8 United StatesWILLIAM BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 163 +0.352 0.046 7
9 United StatesKEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 163 +0.380 0.028 9
10 United StatesCOREY LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 163 +0.452 0.072 8
11 United StatesTY DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 163 +0.469 0.017 9
12 United StatesBUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 163 +0.511 0.042 7
13 United StatesMICHAEL MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 163 +0.546 0.035 8
14 United StatesAUSTIN HILLBeard Motorsports 62 Chevrolet 163 +0.582 0.036 9
15
CHANDLER SMITHKaulig Racing
 13 Chevrolet 163 +0.639 0.057 7
16 United StatesCHRISTOPHER BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 163 +0.692 0.053 9
17 United StatesROSS CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 163 +0.725 0.033 7
18 United StatesERIK JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 163 +0.766 0.041 8
19 United StatesJJ YELEYRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 163 +0.860 0.094 10
20 MexicoDANIEL SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 163 +0.915 0.055 8
21 United StatesJUSTIN HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 163 +1.013 0.098 7
22 JOSH BERRYLegacy Motor Club 42 Chevrolet 163 +1.069 0.056 7
23 United StatesBJ MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 163 +1.497 0.428 8
24 United StatesMARTIN TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 163 +3.013 1.516 8
25 United StatesTYLER REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 163 +7.762 4.749 10
26 United StatesDENNY HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 162 +1 Lap 1 Lap 11
27 United StatesKYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 161 +2 Laps 1 Lap 9
28 United StatesHARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 160 +3 Laps 1 Lap 9
29 United StatesAJ ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 160 +3 Laps 1.091 9
30 United StatesCHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 156 +7 Laps 4 Laps 7
31 United StatesRYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 155 +8 Laps 1 Lap 6
32 United StatesTODD GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 131 +32 Laps 24 Laps 7
33 United StatesAUSTIN DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 102 +61 Laps 29 Laps 6
34 United StatesRICKY STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 96 +67 Laps 6 Laps 8
35
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 94 +69 Laps 2 Laps 4
36 United StatesRYAN BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 94 +69 Laps 0.083 4
37 United StatesAUSTIN CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 94 +69 Laps 1.087 6
38 United StatesRILEY HERBSTFront Row Motorsports 36 Ford 94 +69 Laps 1'46.186 6
39 United StatesBRENNAN POOLERick Ware Racing 15 Ford 93 +70 Laps 1 Lap 5
