2023 NASCAR Cup Dover race results
Martin Truex Jr. snapped a 54-race winless streak Monday at Dover (De.) Motor Speedway, capping off a huge weekend for the Truex family.
Truex held off a charging Ross Chastain, crossing the finish line just half a second clear of the Trackhouse Racing driver.
It was the end to an incredible weekend for the Truex family at their home track. Ryan Truex won for the first time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday while elder brother Martin snapped his 54-race winless streak on Monday.
The win was the 32nd of Truex's career and Joe Gibbs Racing's second of the 2023 season. he led 68 laps, Chastain led 98 laps, and William Byron led a race-high 193 laps.
Byron and Chastain also took the stage wins.
There were eight different leaders and 19 lead changes. The race was slowed by seven cautions, including two stage breaks and one competition yellow.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|1
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|400
|3:27'46.670
|68
|2
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|400
|3:27'47.175
|0.505
|0.505
|98
|3
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|400
|3:27'48.013
|1.343
|0.838
|4
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|400
|3:27'48.391
|1.721
|0.378
|193
|5
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|400
|3:27'48.852
|2.182
|0.461
|4
|6
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|400
|3:27'49.690
|3.020
|0.838
|1
|7
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|400
|3:27'49.871
|3.201
|0.181
|8
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|400
|3:27'50.467
|3.797
|0.596
|8
|9
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|400
|3:27'50.843
|4.173
|0.376
|10
|48
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|400
|3:27'54.117
|7.447
|3.274
|3
|11
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|400
|3:27'54.380
|7.710
|0.263
|12
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|400
|3:28'00.159
|13.489
|5.779
|13
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|399
|3:27'50.156
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|14
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|399
|3:27'54.657
|1 Lap
|4.501
|15
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|399
|3:27'54.973
|1 Lap
|0.316
|16
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|399
|3:27'55.254
|1 Lap
|0.281
|17
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|399
|3:27'56.320
|1 Lap
|1.066
|18
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|399
|3:27'57.355
|1 Lap
|1.035
|19
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|399
|3:28'00.823
|1 Lap
|3.468
|20
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|398
|3:27'59.454
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|21
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|397
|3:27'52.568
|3 Laps
|1 Lap
|25
|22
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|397
|3:27'53.611
|3 Laps
|1.043
|23
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|397
|3:27'56.091
|3 Laps
|2.480
|24
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|397
|3:27'58.297
|3 Laps
|2.206
|25
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|396
|3:27'53.944
|4 Laps
|1 Lap
|26
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|396
|3:27'54.017
|4 Laps
|0.073
|27
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|395
|3:28'01.305
|5 Laps
|1 Lap
|28
|51
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|393
|3:28'00.358
|7 Laps
|2 Laps
|29
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|381
|3:28'01.638
|19 Laps
|12 Laps
|30
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|378
|3:28'05.685
|22 Laps
|3 Laps
|31
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|375
|3:15'29.739
|25 Laps
|3 Laps
|32
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|359
|3:28'03.767
|41 Laps
|16 Laps
|33
|15
|Brennan Poole
|Ford
|79
|49'20.235
|321 Laps
|280 Laps
|34
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|43
|35'18.231
|357 Laps
|36 Laps
|35
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|35
|29'20.209
|365 Laps
|8 Laps
|36
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|34
|24'46.454
|366 Laps
|1 Lap
Related video
Truex snaps 54-race winless streak with Dover Cup win
Chastain faces criticism from Larson, Poole after Dover incident
Latest news
Toyota NASCAR move allows Legacy MC "to control our own destiny"
Toyota NASCAR move allows Legacy MC "to control our own destiny" Toyota NASCAR move allows Legacy MC "to control our own destiny"
RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track
RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track
RCR loses appeal, penalties upheld for Dillon and No. 3 team
RCR loses appeal, penalties upheld for Dillon and No. 3 team RCR loses appeal, penalties upheld for Dillon and No. 3 team
Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing
Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.