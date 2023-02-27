2023 NASCAR Cup at Fontana race results

Listen to this article

The RCR driver battled late with Ross Chastain, passing him just before the final round of green-flag pit stops. The two drivers pitted together, but Busch eventually built up a comfortable margin over all pursuers.

Busch captured the checkered flag, three seconds ahead of Chase Elliott in second and Chastain in third, who won both stages and led the most laps.

It is the 61st career Cup win for Busch, and means he has won at least one race in 19 consecutive seasons -- a new NASCAR record.

The race was slowed by eight cautions, including the two stage breaks. There were 13 different race leaders and 28 lead changes.