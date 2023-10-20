2023 NASCAR Cup Homestead schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Kyle Larson held off a charging Christopher Bell to win at Las Vegas and lock himself into the Championship 4.

An unusual story unfolded behind them when Ryan Blaney lost his sixth-place finish and was disqualified after failing post-race inspection. A day later, NASCAR rescinded the disqualification, citing an issue with its template during the inspection process.

Larson is the defending winner at Homestead, while Denny Hamlin leads active drivers in wins there at three.

This week, there were several announcements in the Truck Series. Corey Heim will remain with TRICON Garage for the 2024 season, while Rackley W.A.R. announced Trevor Bayne (Homestead) and Stefan Parsons (Phoenix) as its drivers for the final two races of the year. Also, Marco Andretti will make his NASCAR oval debut this weekend, driving for Spire Motorsports.

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

What is the NASCAR at Homestead schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, October 20

4:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A

4:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - N/A

6:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA Network

6:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA Network

Saturday, October 21

9:05 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - NBC Sports Streaming App

9:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - NBC Sports Streaming App

12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps) - Fox Sports 1

3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - USA Network

Sunday, October 22

2:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (267 laps) - NBC

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, October 22

Sunday, October 22 TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (80/85/102) - 267 laps

(80/85/102) - 267 laps TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)

Peacock (post-race show) Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro

Who is racing at Homestead?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. John-Hunter Nemechek is driving the No. 42 LMC Chevrolet as he prepares to take over the car full-time in 2024. Ryan Newman is back for another start, driving the No. 51 RWR entry.