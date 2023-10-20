2023 NASCAR Cup Homestead schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Kyle Larson just barely held off Christopher Bell to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and secure himself a place in the Championship 4.
An unusual story unfolded behind them when Ryan Blaney lost his sixth-place finish and was disqualified after failing post-race inspection. A day later, NASCAR rescinded the disqualification, citing an issue with its template during the inspection process.
Larson is the defending winner at Homestead, while Denny Hamlin leads active drivers in wins there at three.
This week, there were several announcements in the Truck Series. Corey Heim will remain with TRICON Garage for the 2024 season, while Rackley W.A.R. announced Trevor Bayne (Homestead) and Stefan Parsons (Phoenix) as its drivers for the final two races of the year. Also, Marco Andretti will make his NASCAR oval debut this weekend, driving for Spire Motorsports.
What is the NASCAR at Homestead schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, October 20
4:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A
4:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - N/A
6:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA Network
6:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA Network
Saturday, October 21
9:05 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - NBC Sports Streaming App
9:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - NBC Sports Streaming App
12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps) - Fox Sports 1
3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - USA Network
Sunday, October 22
2:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (267 laps) - NBC
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, October 22
- TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (80/85/102) - 267 laps
- TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro
Who is racing at Homestead?
36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. John-Hunter Nemechek is driving the No. 42 LMC Chevrolet as he prepares to take over the car full-time in 2024. Ryan Newman is back for another start, driving the No. 51 RWR entry.
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Kyle Larson
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Denny Hamlin
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Ryan Blaney
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|J.J. Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Christopher Bell
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
John-Hunter Nemechek
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Ryan Newman
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Josh Billicki
|
Ford
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
