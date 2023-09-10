Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Kansas II Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Kansas II race results

The No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota is back in Victory Lane at Kansas Speedway, winning three of the last four races there with three different drivers.

23XI Racing won at Kansas early in the 2022 season with Kurt Busch, then sweeping both races there with Bubba Wallace taking victory in the playoffs. Now, Tyler Reddick has followed suit with his own victory at Kansas while behind the wheel of the No. 45 machine.

In a two-lap dash to the checkered flag, several different strategies played out near the front of the field. Daniel Suarez stayed out while Erik Jones, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch all took two tires. Reddick was among those who took four, which allowed him to slice to the inside of Logano and Jones at the white flag, taking the lead and the win.

Reddick then held off his team owner, Denny Hamlin, by 0.327 seconds to claim the victory which locks him into the second next round of the playoffs. Regular season champion Martin Truex Jr., who crashed out early and finished last, now sits seven points below the cut-line.

The win is Reddick’s second of the 2023 season and fifth of his career.

“Just an outstanding job by this whole 23XI team. We had really good pace, but just couldn’t get ahead of Denny there, but chaos ensued, people stayed out, some took two tires, and the bottom lane opened up,” Reddick said. “It was pretty crazy.”

Asked the key to his overtime performance, Reddick said, “Four fresh tires and sitting in there and slide up.

“This Toyota Camry TRD had a lot of pace, and we’ve had really fast cars and it’s really great to get it back to Victory Lane.”

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 United StatesT. REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 268 3:12'37.939   10 51
2 United StatesD. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 268 +0.327 0.327 11 48
3 United StatesE. JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 268 +0.516 0.189 11 39
4 United StatesK. LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 268 +0.642 0.126 11 43
5 United StatesJ. LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 268 +0.823 0.181 11 35
6 United StatesC. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 268 +1.300 0.477 10 41
7 United StatesK. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 268 +1.330 0.030 11 30
8 United StatesC. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 268 +1.570 0.240 10 38
9 United StatesB. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 268 +1.656 0.086 11 41
10 United StatesA. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 268 +1.661 0.005 10 27
11 United StatesK. HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 268 +1.886 0.225 11 34
12 United StatesR. BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 268 +1.939 0.053 10 35
13 United StatesR. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 268 +2.038 0.099 10 31
14
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 268 +2.043 0.005 10 23
15 United StatesW. BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 268 +2.253 0.210 12 22
16 MexicoD. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 268 +2.907 0.654 11 21
17 United StatesA. ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 268 +3.015 0.108 10 20
18 United StatesR. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 268 +3.139 0.124 11 19
19 United StatesC. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 268 +3.258 0.119 13 18
20
C. HOCEVARLegacy Motor Club
 42 Chevrolet 268 +3.953 0.695 10  
21 United StatesJ. HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 268 +4.446 0.493 10 16
22 United StatesC. LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 268 +4.502 0.056 10 15
23 United StatesR. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 268 +5.903 1.401 12 14
24 United StatesC. CUSTERRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 268 +6.426 0.523 9  
25 United StatesT. GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 267 +1 Lap 1 Lap 11 12
26 United StatesM. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 267 +1 Lap 1.141 11 11
27 United StatesC. BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 267 +1 Lap 0.860 11 12
28 United StatesT. DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 267 +1 Lap 4.752 11 9
29 United StatesS. CREEDLive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 266 +2 Laps 1 Lap 11  
30 United StatesA. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 266 +2 Laps 0.108 12 7
31 United StatesA. CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 266 +2 Laps 3.730 11 6
32 United StatesB. WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 264 +4 Laps 2 Laps 11 14
33 United StatesA. DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 259 +9 Laps 5 Laps 13 4
34 United StatesJ. YELEYRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 212 +56 Laps 47 Laps 10  
35 United StatesH. BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 175 +93 Laps 37 Laps 11 2
36 United StatesM. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 3 +265 Laps 172 Laps 3 1

 

