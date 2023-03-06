Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas Results

2023 NASCAR Cup at Las Vegas race results

A late caution set up a two-lap dash to the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
Martin Truex Jr. stayed out on older tires, but could not hang on. William Byron surged ahead after a two-tire call and captured the checkered flag in a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2-3.

Teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman were second and third, respectively. Byron also won both stages.

Truex fell back to seventh after the big gamble, but it was still his best result of the 2023 season so far.

It was a fairly clean race with just four cautions including stage breaks. There were eight different leaders and 13 lead changes, with Byron leading the most laps at 176. 

The west coast swing concludes with Round 4 of the year at Phoenix Raceway next Sunday.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Laps Led
1 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 271 2:50'35.732   176
2 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 271 2:50'36.354 0.622 63
3 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 271 2:50'36.498 0.766 2
4 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 271 2:50'36.598 0.866  
5 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 271 2:50'36.905 1.173  
6 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 271 2:50'37.117 1.385  
7 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 271 2:50'37.122 1.390 3
8 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 271 2:50'37.195 1.463  
9 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 271 2:50'37.363 1.631  
10 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 271 2:50'37.532 1.800  
11 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 271 2:50'37.835 2.103 10
12 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 271 2:50'37.842 2.110  
13 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 271 2:50'37.916 2.184  
14 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 271 2:50'38.108 2.376  
15 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 271 2:50'38.320 2.588 3
16 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 271 2:50'50.762 15.030  
17 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 271 2:51'16.014 40.282 5
18 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 271 2:52'14.656 1'38.924  
19 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 270 2:50'07.934 1 Lap  
20 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 270 2:50'38.040 1 Lap  
21 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 270 2:50'38.041 1 Lap  
22 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 270 2:50'38.486 1 Lap  
23 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 270 2:50'43.357 1 Lap  
24 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 270 2:50'49.794 1 Lap  
25 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 270 2:50'53.748 1 Lap  
26 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 269 2:50'40.600 2 Laps  
27 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 269 2:50'43.595 2 Laps  
28 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 269 2:50'43.924 2 Laps  
29 9 Josh Berry Chevrolet 269 2:50'44.889 2 Laps  
30 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 269 2:50'45.256 2 Laps  
31 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 268 2:50'46.513 3 Laps  
32 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 266 2:50'55.305 5 Laps  
33 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 265 2:50'41.692 6 Laps  
34 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 265 2:50'43.456 6 Laps  
35 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 259 2:50'53.440 12 Laps  
36 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 183 1:53'04.000 88 Laps 9
