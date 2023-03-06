2023 NASCAR Cup at Las Vegas race results

Listen to this article

Martin Truex Jr. stayed out on older tires, but could not hang on. William Byron surged ahead after a two-tire call and captured the checkered flag in a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2-3.

Teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman were second and third, respectively. Byron also won both stages.

Truex fell back to seventh after the big gamble, but it was still his best result of the 2023 season so far.

It was a fairly clean race with just four cautions including stage breaks. There were eight different leaders and 13 lead changes, with Byron leading the most laps at 176.

The west coast swing concludes with Round 4 of the year at Phoenix Raceway next Sunday.