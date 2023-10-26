Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Martinsville II
Preview

2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Martinsville Speedway hosts the penultimate race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season with two spots still up for grabs in the Championship 4.

Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot
Published
Martinsville Speedway

Christopher Bell claimed victory at Homestead, joining Kyle Larson as the only drivers locked into the final four. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver passed William Byron and then held off fellow playoff drivers Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick.

Entering Martinsville, Byron is 30pts up while Blaney is 10pts abovehead of the cut-line. Within the elimination zone are Reddick (-10pts), Martin Truex Jr. (-17pts), Denny Hamlin (-17pts), and Chris Buescher (-43pts).

Last year, Bell won his way into the Championship 4 when he captured the checkered flag at Martinsville. Meanwhile, Ross Chastain had shocked the world after riding the wall full-throttle to escape elimination. He went on to end the year as the championship runner-up.

This week in the news, 2023 ARCA Menards Series champion Jesse Love announced that he will move up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing next year. 

Read Also:
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem / Watts Toyota Camry

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem / Watts Toyota Camry

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem / Watts Toyota Camry

What is the NASCAR at Martinsville schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, October 27

5:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA Network

5:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA Network

Saturday, October 28

12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA Network

1:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA Network

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps) - USA Network

Sunday, October 29

2:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (500 laps) - NBC

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, October 29
  • TV show start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (130/130/240) - 500 laps
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro launches his car into the wall to speed around Turn 4 to pass Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Direct Toyota Camry

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro launches his car into the wall to speed around Turn 4 to pass Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Direct Toyota Camry

Who is racing at Martinsville?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Carson Hocevar is back behind the wheel of No. 42 LMC Chevrolet. He will also drive the car in the 2023 season finale at Phoenix.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger 

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Carson Hocevar

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Ryan Newman

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

B.J McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

shares
comments
Nick DeGroot
