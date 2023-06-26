2023 NASCAR Cup Nashville race results

Chastain led a race-high 99 laps and passed the Joe Gibbs Racing drivers of Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin to take the victory. He later had to fend off a charging Truex in the closing laps while navigating slower traffic.

The Trackhouse driver started from pole position, but it was Hamlin and Reddick who took the stage wins. In the end though, the checkered flag went to Chastain, who hasn't won a Cup race since April, 2022 at Talladega. It is his third career win at the top level of the sport.

“I got to tell you, this is incredible,” Chastain said after doing a massive burnout on the frontstretch and smashing a watermelon. “This is why every little kid out there anywhere in the world, when you get criticized, and you’re going to if you’re competitive, they will try to tear you down. You will start believing you can’t do it.

There were 12 different leaders and 21 lead changes. The race was slowed by four cautions, including two stage breaks.