NASCAR Cup / Pocono Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Pocono race results

A frantic NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway ended with a lot of very angry people, but Denny Hamlin was quite content after taking victory at the 'Tricky Triangle.'

Hamlin's seventh win at Pocono was also the 50th of his career. It was also Toyota's 600th NASCAR win, but it was not without controversy. 

After the final round of green flag stops, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin – who both took just two new right-side tires – found themselves running first and second and battling for the lead on a restart with seven of 160 laps remaining.

Hamlin got to the inside of Larson, drifted up the track and nudged Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet briefly into the wall. Larson retaliated under caution, door-slamming Hamlin.

Hamlin skirted by to claim the lead then held off Tylyer Reddick – who had taken four new tires on his final stop – until a last-lap caution secured Hamlin’s victory.

Even before Hamlin brought his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota back to the frontstretch to celebrate, fans were already booing him loudly and some throwing bottles on the track.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph Pits Points
1 United StatesDENNY HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 160 3:21'03.609     7 55
2 United StatesTYLER REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 160 +1.238 1.238   7 47
3 United StatesMARTIN TRUEX JR.Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 160 +1.239 0.001   7 44
4 United StatesKEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 160 +2.453 1.214   7 33
5
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 160 +2.621 0.168   8 36
6 United StatesCHRISTOPHER BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 160 +3.241 0.620   8 31
7 United StatesRICKY STENHOUSE JR.JTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 160 +3.556 0.315   8 30
8 United StatesHARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 160 +4.707 1.151   9 29
9 United StatesERIK JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 160 +5.460 0.753   10 29
10 United StatesCHASE ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 160 +5.994 0.534   8 27
11 United StatesBUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 160 +6.300 0.306   8 32
12 United StatesARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 160 +6.301 0.001   8 25
13 United StatesROSS CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 160 +6.843 0.542   8 24
14 United StatesWILLIAM BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 160 +7.571 0.728   7 31
15 United StatesTODD GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 160 +8.224 0.653   12 22
16 United StatesBRAD KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 160 +8.774 0.550   8 21
17 United StatesA.J. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 160 +9.325 0.551   8 26
18 United StatesCHRIS BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 160 +10.045 0.720   7 21
19 United StatesMICHAEL MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 160 +10.617 0.572   7 23
20 United StatesKYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 160 +11.098 0.481   8 27
21 United StatesKYLE BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 160 +11.147 0.049   10 16
22 United StatesNOAH GRAGSONLegacy Motor Club 42 Chevrolet 160 +11.148 0.001   8 15
23 United StatesAUSTIN CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 160 +11.416 0.268   8 14
24 United StatesALEX BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 160 +11.417 0.001   8 19
25 United StatesCOLE CUSTERRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 160 +12.204 0.787   10  
26 United StatesJ.J. YELEYRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 160 +12.262 0.058   13  
27 United StatesCOREY LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 160 +15.161 2.899   12 10
28 United StatesTY DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 160 +15.329 0.168   9 18
29 United StatesCHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 160 +16.246 0.917   14 8
30 United StatesRYAN BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 160 +17.591 1.345   8 10
31 United StatesRYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 159 +1 Lap 1 Lap   9 6
32 United StatesB.J. MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 159 +1 Lap 2.692   11 5
33 United StatesJUSTIN HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 153 +7 Laps 6 Laps   7 7
34 United StatesAUSTIN DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 105 +55 Laps 48 Laps   6 3
35 United StatesJOEY LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 48 +112 Laps 57 Laps   5 12
36 MexicoDANIEL SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 37 +123 Laps 11 Laps   5 1
