2023 NASCAR Cup Pocono race results

Hamlin's seventh win at Pocono was also the 50th of his career. It was also Toyota's 600th NASCAR win, but it was not without controversy.

After the final round of green flag stops, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin – who both took just two new right-side tires – found themselves running first and second and battling for the lead on a restart with seven of 160 laps remaining.

Hamlin got to the inside of Larson, drifted up the track and nudged Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet briefly into the wall. Larson retaliated under caution, door-slamming Hamlin.

Hamlin skirted by to claim the lead then held off Tylyer Reddick – who had taken four new tires on his final stop – until a last-lap caution secured Hamlin’s victory.

Even before Hamlin brought his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota back to the frontstretch to celebrate, fans were already booing him loudly and some throwing bottles on the track.