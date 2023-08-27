2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid set
The 2023 field is set for the ten-race NASCAR Cup Series championship playoffs.
Martin Truex Jr. clinched the regular season title halfway through the race, but the battle for the 16th and final playoff spot was far from over.
A wreck at the end of the second stage eliminated several contenders for that final playoff spot, including Ty Gibbs and A.J. Allmendinger.
As the laps clicked away, Ryan Preece saw his playoff hopes end with a violent airborne crash. He rolled ten times, but was able to gingerly climbed from the car. He has since been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.
On the final restart, the RFK Racing team-mates of Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski worked together and surged into the race lead. Buescher claimed victory for the third time this year with team co-owner Keselowski following him across the line.
For the first time in his Cup career, Chase Elliott missed the playoffs. On the other side of that, Bubba Wallace made his way into the playoffs for the very first time in his Cup career.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Points
|1
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|2036
|2
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|2036
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|2025
|4
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|3
|2021
|5
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|2019
|6
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|2017
|7
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|1
|2014
|8
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|1
|2011
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|0
|2010
|10
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|1
|2009
|11
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|1
|2008
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|1
|2008
|13
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|1
|2007
|14
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|1
|2005
|15
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|0
|2004
|16
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|0
|2000
