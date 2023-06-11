Subscribe
Previous / Truex leads Toyota turnaround with fourth Sonoma Cup win Next / Kyle Busch second at Sonoma: "We're rolling right now"
NASCAR Cup / Sonoma Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Sonoma race results

Martin Truex Jr. claimed victory at Sonoma (Ca.) Raceway on Sunday, ahead of NASCAR's final off-week of the season.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Truex passed Chase Elliott in the closing laps, and held off Kyle Busch to claim the checkered flag.

He is the first Joe Gibbs Racing to win multiple races this year, earning his 33rd career victory and his fourth at Sonoma Raceway (2013, 2018, 2019, 2023). 

Denny Hamlin won the opening stage from pole position, with Kyle Busch taking max points in Stage 2.

While Truex dominated much of the race, a late incident that ended Hamlin's day shook up things a bit. Hamlin was the only driver who failed to make it to the finish.

After cutting through the trio of cars that stayed out on older tires, Truex was able to control the race and keep Busch at bay.

The victory also catapults Truex into the regular season points lead, ahead of William Byron.

Sunday's race saw six different leaders and ten lead changes, with just two cautions.

Truex led a race-high 51 laps.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 110 2:40'11.776     51
2 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 110 2:40'14.755 2.979 2.979 17
3 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 110 2:40'19.212 7.436 4.457  
4 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 110 2:40'20.483 8.707 1.271  
5 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 110 2:40'23.074 11.298 2.591 7
6 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 110 2:40'24.036 12.260 0.962  
7 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 110 2:40'25.523 13.747 1.487 1
8 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 110 2:40'26.266 14.490 0.743  
9 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 110 2:40'26.804 15.028 0.538  
10 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 110 2:40'27.355 15.579 0.551 1
11 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 110 2:40'27.843 16.067 0.488  
12 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 110 2:40'28.446 16.670 0.603  
13 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 110 2:40'28.984 17.208 0.538  
14 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 110 2:40'29.552 17.776 0.568  
15 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 110 2:40'30.454 18.678 0.902  
16 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 110 2:40'31.079 19.303 0.625  
17 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 110 2:40'32.422 20.646 1.343  
18 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 110 2:40'32.573 20.797 0.151  
19 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 110 2:40'33.258 21.482 0.685  
20 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 110 2:40'34.439 22.663 1.181  
21 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 110 2:40'35.734 23.958 1.295  
22 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 110 2:40'39.431 27.655 3.697  
23 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 110 2:40'40.607 28.831 1.176  
24 51 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 110 2:40'41.636 29.860 1.029  
25 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 110 2:40'42.384 30.608 0.748  
26 42 United States Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 110 2:40'44.220 32.444 1.836  
27 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 110 2:40'45.750 33.974 1.530  
28 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 110 2:40'48.213 36.437 2.463  
29 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 110 2:40'48.279 36.503 0.066  
30 78 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 110 2:40'48.609 36.833 0.330  
31 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 110 2:40'56.102 44.326 7.493  
32 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 109 2:40'16.788 1 Lap 1 Lap  
33 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 109 2:40'39.080 1 Lap 22.292  
34 38 Zane Smith Ford 109 2:40'46.799 1 Lap 7.719  
35 15 United States Andy Lally Ford 109 2:40'48.833 1 Lap 2.034  
36 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 92 2:12'06.287 18 Laps 17 Laps 33
shares
comments

Related video

Truex leads Toyota turnaround with fourth Sonoma Cup win

Kyle Busch second at Sonoma: "We're rolling right now"
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Elliott gambles for the win, comes away with solid top-five

Elliott gambles for the win, comes away with solid top-five

NASCAR Cup
Sonoma

Elliott gambles for the win, comes away with solid top-five Elliott gambles for the win, comes away with solid top-five

Garage 56 NASCAR entry completes Le Mans 24 despite late drama

Garage 56 NASCAR entry completes Le Mans 24 despite late drama

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Garage 56 NASCAR entry completes Le Mans 24 despite late drama Garage 56 NASCAR entry completes Le Mans 24 despite late drama

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed

Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed

PMRC Porsche

Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed

McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex

McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma

McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex

Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma

Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma

RX Rallycross

Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe