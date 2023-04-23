2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega race results
Ending under caution, Kyle Busch earned his 62nd career NASCAR Cup Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bubba Wallace led the way on the start of the final lap in second overtime but Ryan Blaney was closing fast to challenge for the lead. Wallace moved his No. 23 Toyota high, low to block and finally on the third attempt got hit by Blaney to trigger a multi-car wreck, which ended the race under caution.
Busch, who had lined up third to start the second overtime, was ahead of Blaney when the caution was displayed and declared the winner.
Busch led just three laps, including the last one. Blaney finished second and Chris Buescher third.
The race was slowed by eight cautions, including two stage breaks. There were 21 different race leaders and 57 lead changes.
Chase Elliott, who finished 12th, earned the Stage 1 win. Aric Almirola, who finished 20th, narrowly beat Elliott for the Stage 2 victory.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|1
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|196
|3:33'25.561
|3
|2
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|196
|3:33'26.727
|1.166
|1.166
|47
|3
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|196
|3:33'28.510
|2.949
|1.783
|4
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|196
|3:33'29.839
|4.278
|1.329
|1
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|196
|3:33'29.839
|4.278
|0.000
|2
|6
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|196
|3:33'29.840
|4.279
|0.001
|3
|7
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|196
|3:33'29.955
|4.394
|0.115
|1
|8
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|196
|3:33'30.094
|4.533
|0.139
|9
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|196
|3:33'30.094
|4.533
|0.000
|5
|10
|36
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|196
|3:33'30.095
|4.534
|0.001
|11
|51
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|196
|3:33'30.097
|4.536
|0.002
|12
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|196
|3:33'30.098
|4.537
|0.001
|18
|13
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|196
|3:33'30.419
|4.858
|0.321
|14
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|196
|3:33'30.595
|5.034
|0.176
|8
|15
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|196
|3:33'30.620
|5.059
|0.025
|7
|16
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|196
|3:33'30.705
|5.144
|0.085
|17
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|196
|3:33'30.716
|5.155
|0.011
|18
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|196
|3:33'30.982
|5.421
|0.266
|19
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|196
|3:33'32.331
|6.770
|1.349
|1
|20
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|196
|3:33'32.332
|6.771
|0.001
|11
|21
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|196
|3:33'32.333
|6.772
|0.001
|11
|22
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|196
|3:33'38.798
|13.237
|6.465
|3
|23
|62
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|196
|3:33'39.013
|13.452
|0.215
|24
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|196
|3:33'43.679
|18.118
|4.666
|25
|15
|Riley Herbst
|Ford
|196
|3:33'46.626
|21.065
|2.947
|26
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|196
|3:36'35.811
|3'10.250
|2'49.185
|27
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|196
|3:36'38.874
|3'13.313
|3.063
|19
|28
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|195
|3:32'23.684
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|35
|29
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|195
|3:32'23.935
|1 Lap
|0.251
|30
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|195
|3:33'42.479
|1 Lap
|1'18.544
|3
|31
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|194
|3:31'32.352
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|4
|32
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|189
|3:21'13.627
|7 Laps
|5 Laps
|1
|33
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|189
|3:21'13.796
|7 Laps
|0.169
|34
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|189
|3:21'14.675
|7 Laps
|0.879
|2
|35
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|189
|3:32'35.893
|7 Laps
|11'21.218
|36
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|183
|3:08'56.440
|13 Laps
|6 Laps
|11
|37
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|141
|2:26'51.819
|55 Laps
|42 Laps
|38
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|141
|2:26'52.138
|55 Laps
|0.319
