Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Daytona 500
News

2024 Daytona 500 entry list and how to qualify

42 NASCAR Cup Series teams have entered the 66th running of the Daytona 500, which will be held on Sunday, 18 February.

Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot
Updated
Pole sitter Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Of the 42 teams entered, only the 36 chartered teams are locked into the event. 

The six 'open' teams will battle for the four remaining spots on the grid. They are all part-time efforts and made up of the following drivers: Jimmie Johnson in the No. 84, BJ McLeod in the No. 78, Anthony Alfredo in the No. 62, David Ragan in the No. 60, Kaz Grala in the No. 36 and a yet to be announced driver in the No. 44.

How does qualifying work for the Daytona 500?

On Tuesday, a random draw takes place to decide the order cars will take to the track for Wednesday’s qualifying session. 

Qualifying for the Daytona 500 is a single-car, one-lap format. Each driver gets one flying lap around the 2.5-mile superspeedway and the two fastest cars will be locked into the front row for Sunday’s Daytona 500. 

The two fastest drivers will also start from pole position in their respective Duel races on Thursday. The lineup for the twin 150-mile Duel races will be based on Wednesday's qualifying results. All drivers who qualified in odd-numbered positions will be placed in Duel #1 while all even-numbered qualifiers compete in Duel #2. 

The two highest-qualifying open entries are locked into the 500 on Wednesday. The highest-finishing open driver in each Duel race will take the final two positions in the Daytona 500. Should the highest-finisher be one of the open drivers who locked themselves into the race already, then the next-fastest driver from qualifying is locked in.

Alex Bowman is the defending pole-sitter with Hendrick Motorsports locking out the front row in 2023. A non-Chevrolet has not won the pole for the Daytona 500 since Ford did it with Carl Edwards in 2012.

Read Also:

2024 Daytona 500 entry list

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Riley Herbst Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
36 Kaz Grala Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
44 TBA NY Racing Chevrolet
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 David Ragan RFK Racing Ford
62 Anthony Alfredo Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Toyota
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

 

shares
comments
Previous article Jimmie Johnson, Travis Pastrana to join Extreme E in 2024
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Mason Massey to run full NASCAR Truck schedule

Mason Massey to run full NASCAR Truck schedule

NASCAR Truck
Daytona

Mason Massey to run full NASCAR Truck schedule Mason Massey to run full NASCAR Truck schedule

Frankie Muniz will attempt to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Daytona

Frankie Muniz will attempt to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Daytona

NASCAR XFINITY
Daytona

Frankie Muniz will attempt to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Daytona Frankie Muniz will attempt to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Daytona

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call

Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call

F1 Formula 1

Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call

How the 'fastest woman in the world' has been defying the odds in Extreme E

How the 'fastest woman in the world' has been defying the odds in Extreme E

XES Extreme E

How the 'fastest woman in the world' has been defying the odds in Extreme E How the 'fastest woman in the world' has been defying the odds in Extreme E

Ferrari pursues new rear wing approach to close down Red Bull's DRS advantage

Ferrari pursues new rear wing approach to close down Red Bull's DRS advantage

F1 Formula 1
Ferrari launch

Ferrari pursues new rear wing approach to close down Red Bull's DRS advantage Ferrari pursues new rear wing approach to close down Red Bull's DRS advantage

Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams

Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams

MGP MotoGP

Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe