Sellout announced for the 2024 Daytona 500

The crown jewel race officially kicks off the NASCAR Cup season with 200 laps of pack racing around the high-banked, high-speed 2.5-mile superspeedway.

The sellout includes all grandstand seating and camping, with limited FanZone and hospitality packages still available.

This is the earliest a sellout has been announced for 'The Great American Race' in the modern era of the sport, and the ninth consecutive sellout for the 500.

“Our fans continue to impress year after year, but the rate at which the 2024 Daytona 500 has sold out is a true testament to what this race represents,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “It’s anticipation that builds throughout the year and into the offseason, then all comes together for a week of pure entertainment, competition and this passionate feeling you don’t get anywhere else but The World Center of Racing. We can’t wait to have a full house of race fans for the NASCAR season opener.”

2024 marks the 66th running of the Daytona 500, which has been a fixture on the Cup schedule since its introduction in 1959.

The race will take place on Sunday, February 18th, and will be preceded by the NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener on Saturday and the NASCAR Truck Series season-opener on Friday.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the defending winner of the Daytona 500, ending a winless streak for JTG Daugherty Racing that was approaching nine years. The race ended under caution with Joey Logano second and Christopher Bell third.