Subscribe
NASCAR Cup
News

Sellout announced for the 2024 Daytona 500

Daytona International Speedway has announced a complete sellout for the 2024 Daytona 500, nearly three months prior to the running of the event.

Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot
Updated
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger/Cottonelle Chevrolet Camaro

The crown jewel race officially kicks off the NASCAR Cup season with 200 laps of pack racing around the high-banked, high-speed 2.5-mile superspeedway.

The sellout includes all grandstand seating and camping, with limited FanZone and hospitality packages still available. 

This is the earliest a sellout has been announced for 'The Great American Race' in the modern era of the sport, and the ninth consecutive sellout for the 500.

“Our fans continue to impress year after year, but the rate at which the 2024 Daytona 500 has sold out is a true testament to what this race represents,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “It’s anticipation that builds throughout the year and into the offseason, then all comes together for a week of pure entertainment, competition and this passionate feeling you don’t get anywhere else but The World Center of Racing. We can’t wait to have a full house of race fans for the NASCAR season opener.”

2024 marks the 66th running of the Daytona 500, which has been a fixture on the Cup schedule since its introduction in 1959.

The race will take place on Sunday, February 18th, and will be preceded by the NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener on Saturday and the NASCAR Truck Series season-opener on Friday.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the defending winner of the Daytona 500, ending a winless streak for JTG Daugherty Racing that was approaching nine years. The race ended under caution with Joey Logano second and Christopher Bell third. 

shares
comments
Previous article What's next for Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 NASCAR ride?
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan

RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan

NASCAR Cup

RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan

Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments

Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments

NASCAR Cup

Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know

2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know

F1 Formula 1

2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know 2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know

RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan

RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan

NAS NASCAR Cup

RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan

Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna

Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments

Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments

NAS NASCAR Cup

Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe