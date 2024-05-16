All Series
NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro
Preview

2024 NASCAR All Star-Race schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway for the 2024 running of its annual All-Star Race.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Yahoo! Toyota Camry, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Busch Light Ford Mustang

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Brad Keselowski snapped a 110-race winless streak at Darlington, prevailing in a thrilling late-race duel between himself, Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick. The other two finished deep in the field after some side-to-side contact resulted in flat tires for both drivers.

Despite failing to finish the race, Kyle Larson remains atop the championship standings as he heads to IMS to prepare for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. Kevin Harvick will practice and qualify his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at North Wilkesboro while he is in Indy. Larson is also the defending winner of the All-Star Race, having swept the weekend there in 2023 by also winning the Truck race.

This week in the news, Australian Supercars stars Cam Waters and Will Brown confirmed that they will be making their NASCAR Cup Series debut at Sonoma Raceway. Waters will drive for RFK Racing while Brown will compete with Richard Childress Racing. 

It was also announced that Atlanta Motor Speedway's second date will return to the summer in 2025, opening TNT's coverage. Amazon Prime's first race will be the 2025 Coke 600. Additionally, NASCAR announced a bracket-style tournament for next season with the winner receiving $1 million. Jimmie Johnson has joined NBC's broadcast for several NASCAR Cup races later this year, as well as the Indy 500. 

What is the NASCAR at North Wilkesboro schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, May 17

3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:40 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

6:20 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, May 18

10:35 am ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (250 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

5:20 pm ET - NASCAR Cup All-Star Race Heat #1 - FOX SPORTS 2

6:15 pm ET - NASCAR Cup All-Star Race Heat #2 - FOX SPORTS 2

Sunday, May 19

5:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup All-Star Open (100 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

8:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup All-Star Race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Race winner Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang

Race winner Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at North Wilkesboro?

  • Date: Sunday, May 19
  • TV show start time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FS1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

*The race will also feature different tire compounds: A “prime tire” (the baseline tire assessed in last month’s Goodyear tire test), an “option tire” (slick tires but made with the same rubber as the wet weather tire) and “wet weather” (the wet weather tire only used if the track is wet). The ‘Goodyear Eagle’ lettering will be yellow on the prime tires, red on the option tires, and white on the wet weather tires.

Who is racing in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Of the 18 drivers are locked into the All-Star Race, 17 will be competing. Only Shane van Gisbergen has opted not to participate. The field consists of winners from the 2023 and 2024 seasons, as well past All-Star Race winners and Cup champions who currently compete full-time.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

All-Star Open

The remaining drivers will compete in the Open with the top-two finishers advancing into the main event with the 20th and final driver in the All-Star Race decided by the Fan Vote. 20 drivers are entered into the Open.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Ford
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
66 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Ford
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

 

