2024 NASCAR at COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch

In a wild Bristol race featuring extreme tire wear, Joe Gibbs Racing prevailed with Denny Hamlin taking victory over Martin Truex Jr. as they battled through slower traffic. Another veteran, Brad Keselowski, finished third.

Truex is now tied with Kyle Larson for the regular season points lead as the series heads to the tricky Austin, Texas road course known as COTA.

Tyler Reddick is the defending winner of the event. The race will feature a couple notable ringers, including Shane van Gisbergen making his third career Cup start and Kamui Kobayashi making his second.

This week in the news, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced plans to run the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol in September. NASCAR is also taking over racing operations at Bowman Gray Stadium.

What is the NASCAR at COTA schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, March 22

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

6:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, March 23

10:00 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

11:30 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (42 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

5:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (48 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, March 24

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (68 laps) - FOX

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Express Oil Change Toyota Camry Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at COTA?

Date: Sunday, March 24

Sunday, March 24 TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (15-15-38) - 68 laps

(15-15-38) - 68 laps TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming

FOX Sports Streaming Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA?

39 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race three open entries, the most since the Daytona 500. Kaulig Racing is entering three cars with A.J. Allmendinger in the No. 13 while 3x Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen drives the No. 16. Former Le Mans 24 overall winner Kamui Kobayashi is back as well, driving the No. 50 for 23XI Racing. MBM Motorsports is making their first appearance in the Cup Series in over two years, putting Timmy Hill behind the wheel of their No. 66 machine.