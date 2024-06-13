2024 NASCAR at Iowa schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR is heading to a track that is completely new for the Cup Series, tackling Iowa Speedway with a Sunday night race.
Kyle Larson took an impressive victory at Sonoma Raceway, passing both Chris Buescher and Martin Truex Jr. late in the race.
Truex ran out of fuel in the final corner, crawling across the line in 27th place. With the victory and Denny Hamlin's early exit due to an engine failure, Larson as reasserted himself atop the championship standings.
Larson now leads Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Chase Elliott by 14pts.
This weekend, Round 17 of the NASCAR Cup Series takes place at Iowa Speedway, which has never hosted a Cup race before. It will also be NBC's first Cup race of the 2024 season, taking over from FOX.
Both the Xfinity and Truck Series have competed at Iowa Speedway, but no national level of the sport has done so since 2019. The track was partially repaved ahead of NASCAR's return.
What is the NASCAR at Iowa schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, June 14
4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK
5:35 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
8:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, June 15
12:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
1:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps) - USA NETWORK
Sunday, June 16
7:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (350 laps) - USA NETWORK
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa?
- Date: Sunday, June 16
- TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (70-140-140) - 350 laps
- TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa?
There are 36 entries for Gateway with no open entires.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Ten things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far
Super Formula left with no foreign drivers as Pourchaire is replaced
Le Mans 24 Hours: Full starting grid
Porsche: Winning Le Mans and Daytona in same year would be "amazing"
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments