NASCAR Cup Kansas
Preview

2024 NASCAR at Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway for the 12th round of the 2024 Cup season, which has been dominated by Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Denny Hamlin held off a charging Kyle Larson to win at Dover, securing his third win of the 2024 season. He and William Byron are the only drivers with multiple victories this year.

NASCAR now heads to Kansas for what is hopefully another thrilling contest between stock car racing's best. Last year, it was also Hamlin and Larson battling for the win. It ended in controversy with Larson crashing after contact from Hamlin, who claimed the victory. 

Larson still leads the regular season standings, 15pts clear of Martin Truex Jr., who finished third at Dover. The battle around the playoff bubble remains tight almost halfway through the regular season with Chris Buescher holding the final spot, just two points ahead of Bubba Wallace.



What is the NASCAR at Kansas schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, May 4

12:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

12:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

2:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

8:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, May 5

3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Race winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas?

  • Date: Sunday, May 5
  • TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (80-85-102) - 267 laps 
  • TV channel: FS1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway

38 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with two open entries. Jimmie Johnson will again be behind the wheel of the No. 84 LMC Toyota. Corey Heim will continue to fill-in for an injured Erik Jones in the No. 43 LMC Toyota. Austin Hill will drive a third RCR entry, piloting the No. 33 Chevrolet. Riley Herbst will be driving the No. 15 RWR Ford, and Derek Kraus will be in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Riley Herbst Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 Derek Kraus Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Corey Heim Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Toyota 
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

 



View more

