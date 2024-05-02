2024 NASCAR at Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Denny Hamlin held off a charging Kyle Larson to win at Dover, securing his third win of the 2024 season. He and William Byron are the only drivers with multiple victories this year.

NASCAR now heads to Kansas for what is hopefully another thrilling contest between stock car racing's best. Last year, it was also Hamlin and Larson battling for the win. It ended in controversy with Larson crashing after contact from Hamlin, who claimed the victory.

Larson still leads the regular season standings, 15pts clear of Martin Truex Jr., who finished third at Dover. The battle around the playoff bubble remains tight almost halfway through the regular season with Chris Buescher holding the final spot, just two points ahead of Bubba Wallace.

What is the NASCAR at Kansas schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, May 4

12:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

12:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

2:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

8:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, May 5

3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Race winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas?

Date: Sunday, May 5

Sunday, May 5 TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (80-85-102) - 267 laps

(80-85-102) - 267 laps TV channel: FS1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FS1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming

FOX Sports Streaming Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway

38 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with two open entries. Jimmie Johnson will again be behind the wheel of the No. 84 LMC Toyota. Corey Heim will continue to fill-in for an injured Erik Jones in the No. 43 LMC Toyota. Austin Hill will drive a third RCR entry, piloting the No. 33 Chevrolet. Riley Herbst will be driving the No. 15 RWR Ford, and Derek Kraus will be in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.