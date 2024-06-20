2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney earned his first victory of the 2024 season, winning the inaugural race at Iowa over the Hendrick Motorsports duo of William Byron and Chase Elliott.

Kyle Larson, who was a dominant force in the race, crashed after contact from Daniel Suarez with 130 laps to go. The incident cost him the regular season points lead, now trailing team-mate Elliott by 8pts.

NASCAR now makes its lone trip go NHMS where Martin Truex Jr. is the defending race winner. MTJ is still searching for his first victory of the year and recently announced his plans to retire from full-time competition at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

This week in the news, it was announced that actor-turned -racer Frankie Muniz will make three NASCAR Truck Series starts later this year. IndyCar veteran Conor Daly, who already has starts in all three national divisions of NASCAR, will make his ARCA debut at Mid-Ohio.

It was also revealed that Gene Haas will continue as a NASCAR team owner in 2025. He will operate a two-car Xfinity team and retain one Cup charter.

What is the NASCAR at Iowa schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, June 21

4:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

6:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race at Mid-Ohio (42 laps) - FOX SPORTS 2

Saturday, June 22

12:35 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

1:20 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, June 23

2:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (301 laps) - USA NETWORK

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang, Victory Lane Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at NHMS?

Date: Sunday, June 23

Sunday, June 23 TV show start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (70-115-116) - 301 laps

(70-115-116) - 301 laps TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

There are 36 entries for Gateway with no open entires. Ty Dillon is back behind the wheel of the No. 16 car for Kaulig Racing, making his fourth start of the 2024 season.