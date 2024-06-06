2024 NASCAR at Sonoma schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR is back on a road course this weekend for the Round 16 of the 2024 Cup Series season.
Austin Cindric earned a dramatic victory at Gateway last weekend, passing his Penske team-mate Ryan Blaney at the white flag when the reigning Cup Series champion ran out of fuel.
It was the second victory of Cindric's career and his first since winning the 2022 Daytona 500. Cindric, who was deep in the standings, is now locked into the 2024 playoffs and becomes the first Team Penske driver to win a points-paying race this year.
Denny Hamlin leads the regular season championship, 21 points clear of Kyle Larson. Larson remains playoff eligible after finally being granted a waiver earlier this week.
NASCAR now heads to Sonoma Raceway where Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner. Truex is winless so far in 2024. Sonoma marks the final Cup race broadcasted by FOX Sports for the season.
This week in the news, Todd Gilliland re-signed with Front Row Motorsports. NASCAR also fined Kyle Weatherman $25,000 for intentionally running into Ryan Sieg's car on pitroad after the Portland Xfinity race.
What is the NASCAR at Sonoma schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, June 7
4:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, June 8
3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2
6:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2
8:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (79 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, June 9
3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (110 laps) - FOX
Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Freightliner Ford Mustang
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma?
- Date: Sunday, June 9
- TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (25-30-55) - 110 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in theToyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma?
There are 38 entries for Gateway with two open entires. The Supercars invasion continues with Will Brown making his Cup Series debut in the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and Cam Waters making his Cup debut in the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|33
|Will Brown
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Cam Waters
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
