2024 NASCAR at Sonoma schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Austin Cindric earned a dramatic victory at Gateway last weekend, passing his Penske team-mate Ryan Blaney at the white flag when the reigning Cup Series champion ran out of fuel.

It was the second victory of Cindric's career and his first since winning the 2022 Daytona 500. Cindric, who was deep in the standings, is now locked into the 2024 playoffs and becomes the first Team Penske driver to win a points-paying race this year.

Denny Hamlin leads the regular season championship, 21 points clear of Kyle Larson. Larson remains playoff eligible after finally being granted a waiver earlier this week.

NASCAR now heads to Sonoma Raceway where Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner. Truex is winless so far in 2024. Sonoma marks the final Cup race broadcasted by FOX Sports for the season.

This week in the news, Todd Gilliland re-signed with Front Row Motorsports. NASCAR also fined Kyle Weatherman $25,000 for intentionally running into Ryan Sieg's car on pitroad after the Portland Xfinity race.

What is the NASCAR at Sonoma schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, June 7

4:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, June 8

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

6:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

8:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (79 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, June 9

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (110 laps) - FOX

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Freightliner Ford Mustang Photo by: Rusty Jones / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma?

Date: Sunday, June 9

Sunday, June 9 TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (25-30-55) - 110 laps

(25-30-55) - 110 laps TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming

FOX Sports Streaming Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in theToyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma?

There are 38 entries for Gateway with two open entires. The Supercars invasion continues with Will Brown making his Cup Series debut in the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and Cam Waters making his Cup debut in the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford.