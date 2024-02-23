2024 NASCAR Atlanta schedule, entry list, and how to watch
The 2024 NASCAR season is officially underway and its back-to-back drafting tracks to kick off the new year with Atlanta Motor Speedway next up on the schedule
Watch: Home games mean more: Chase Elliott looks to Atlanta Motor Speedway
The Daytona 500 ended under caution when Ross Chastain attempted to take the lead with a daring three-wide pass up the middle, but instead collided with Austin Cindric.
William Byron claimed victory under caution, leading a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2 in the season-opener. Alex Bowman was second and Christopher Bell third.
NASCAR now heads to the state of Georgia at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Byron is the most recent Cup Series winner at the track, but Joey Logano is the defending winner of the spring race there. This race has some added importance this year as its second date has been moved inside the playoffs.
Forecasts for the weekend look promising, so NASCAR likely won't have to face any of the inclement weather that plagued them in L.A. and Daytona Beach.
What is the NASCAR at Atlanta schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, February 23
3:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, February 24
11:30 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
2:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (135 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
5:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (163 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, February 25
3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (260 laps) - FOX
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta?
- Date: Sunday, February 25
- TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (60-100-100) - 260 laps / 400 miles
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta?
37 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with one open entry. The open entry is B.J. McLeod in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, who narrowly failed to make the field for the Daytona 500. Some changes from Daytona: Josh Williams will be in the No. 16 for Kaulig and Kaz Grala will be in the No. 15.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|Josh Williams
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
