Preview
NASCAR Cup Indianapolis

2024 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Round 22 of the 2024 season takes the NASCAR Cup Series back to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for the first time in four years.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney captured the checkered flag at Pocono last weekend, holding off Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman in the closing laps.

In the regular season championship, things are tightening up with Chase Elliott leading team-mate Kyle Larson by just 3pts. Tyler Reddick is 15pts behind, and Denny Hamlin is 20pts back.

Michael McDowell is the defending winner at IMS, but that victory came on the road course. The Cup Series hasn't raced the oval layout since 2020. Only three former winners of the Brickyard 400 are in the field: Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, and Jimmie Johnson.

This week in the news, Daniel Suarez revealed that he will run the NASCAR Brazil event at Interlagos next month. NASCAR also confirmed that the series will run multiple tire compounds in the Cup race at Richmond. Additionally, there was a tire test at Bristol where Goodyear looked to uncover what caused the extreme tire wear we saw at BMS earlier this year.

Read Also:

What is the NASCAR at Indianapolis schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, July 19

1:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports Streaming

2:35 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - NBC Sports Streaming

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:30 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race at IRP (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

8:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race at IRP (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, July 20

12:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

1:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race at IMS (62 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, July 21

2:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race at IMS (160 laps) - NBC

Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Wabash Ford Mustang

Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Wabash Ford Mustang

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis?

  • Date: Sunday, July 21
  • TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (50-50-60) - 160 laps 
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock
  • Radio: IMS Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

There are 39 entries for Chicago with three open entries. 7x NASCAR Cup Series champion and 4x winner of the Brickyard 400 Jimmie Johnson will be racing this weekend. Richard Childress Racing will enter a third entry with Ty Dillon behind the wheel. MBM Motorsports will enter the No. 66 with BJ McLeod s the driver.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33 Ty Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
66 BJ McLeod MBM Motorsports Ford
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Toyota
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Previous article Drivers tackled tire test after 'head-scratching' spring Bristol race
Next article Chase Briscoe laments 'bittersweet' final Brickyard 400 for SHR

